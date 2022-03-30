ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kaprizov threatens franchise records, Wild dominate Flyers

By Chris Schad
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rGigj_0etiMw6O00
Chris Schad

The Minnesota Wild extended their winning streak to seven games on Tuesday night as they scored a dominant 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Wild came out aggressively in the first period, mounting several scoring chances against Flyers goaltender Martin Jones. After Nicolas Deslauriers fired up the crowd with his first fight in a Minnesota sweater, the Wild responded with goals from Matt Dumba and Kirill Kaprizov.

Kaprizov's goal got him closer to a pair of franchise records. His 82nd point is just one shy of Marian Gaborik (2007-08) for the most in a season. His 37th goal of the year is five behind Gaborik's (2007-08) and Eric Staal's (2017-18) record of 42 in a season.

The Wild kept attacking in the second period, extending their lead on Jordan Greenway's eighth goal of the year. With Minnesota in control, Kevin Fiala sniped his 23rd goal of the season from the side of the net to give the Wild a 4-0 lead.

The four-goal advantage gave Marc-Andre Fleury an easy night between the pipes. Making his second start for the Wild, "The Flower" stopped 32 of 33 shots with the lone blemish a third-period, power-play goal from Morgan Frost.

Although Marcus Foligno left early after a collision with Owen Tippett, the Wild came away with an easy victory.

After a midseason swoon, the Wild continue their charge up the Central Division standings. But things could get difficult as Minnesota's next nine games will be against teams currently in the playoffs.

That stretch begins on Thursday night (41-20-4) when the Wild wrap up their nine-game homestand against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings terminate longtime zamboni driver Al Sobotka

This is something completely out of left field. The Detroit Red Wings and longtime building manager and zamboni driver Al Sobotka have officially parted ways after 51 years as part of the organization. Sobotka was known not only for driving the zamboni and his role as the building manager of Joe Louis Arena but for swinging the famous octopus above his head.
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Al Sobotka is reportedly “contemplating” legal action against Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings shocked their fans earlier today when it was announced that long-time Zamboni driver and building manager Al Sobotka was terminated with no reason given. Sobotka, 68, had been an employee of the Red Wings for over half a century and became beloved by fans for swinging the octopi above his head prior to playoff games, and his duties moved from Joe Louis Arena to Little Caesars Arena, where he handled day-to-day operations. No comment has been offered from either side as to the reason behind the sudden termination. But now, it looks like the next step is being taken.
NHL
FOX Sports

Surging Sabres show signs of blossoming in late-season run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — One year and one day later, Sabres coach Don Granato still reflects on the encouraging text message forward Kyle Okposo sent following what stands as one of the lowest moments in franchise history. “We will win,” Granato said, recalling Okposo’s text shortly after Buffalo squandered...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Bring Me The News

Frozen Four: Gophers, Minnesota State bumped from ESPN2

Just a week away from the Frozen Four showdown between the Minnesota Gophers and Minnesota State Mavericks and ESPN has bumped the game from ESPN2 to ESPNU. Rather than televise the Minnesota-centric national semifinal to a national audience, ESPN has pushed the hockey game to the lesser-available ESPNU, while ESPN2 carries the MLB opening day game between World Series champions the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds.
MLB
FOX Sports

Kaprizov, Wild to host the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (40-18-10, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Minnesota Wild (41-20-4, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov and Minnesota hit the ice against Pittsburgh. Kaprizov ranks eighth in the league with 82 points, scoring 37 goals and recording 45 assists. The Wild are 24-7-1 at home. Minnesota is...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Fleury Adds Second Consecutive Win in Victory Over Flyers

The Minnesota Wild took on the Philadelphia Flyers for its first-ever Pride Night and the second matchup between these two teams this month. Though, this time around they were without key player Claude Giroux who was traded early last week. The Wild got out to an early lead and kept pressing all throughout the game. They had two goals in each period until the third when the Flyers got their only goal.
NHL
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Nashville after Girgensons' 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (39-24-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Buffalo after Zemgus Girgensons scored two goals in the Sabres' 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets. The Sabres are 12-16-6 on their home ice. Buffalo averages only 3.2 penalties...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Staal
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Nicolas Deslauriers
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Marcus Foligno
Person
Morgan Frost
Person
Owen Tippett
Person
Jordan Greenway
NHL

Sharpen Up: March 30, 2022 | Sabres return home to take on Jets

It's a Buffalo Sabres game night at KeyBank Center. Buffalo hosts the Winnipeg Jets tonight. It's a 7 p.m. faceoff on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage starting at 6:30 on MSG. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know. Tonight's matchup. From the Game Notes:
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

PLAYER LEAVES ARENA IN AMBULANCE AFTER TAKING SLAPSHOT TO THE HEAD IN KHL PLAYOFFS (W/VIDEO)

Some tense moments Wednesday during a playoff game between Metallurg Magnitogorsk and Avangard Omsk. In the third period, Metallurg defenceman Alexei Maklyukov went down to block a slapshot by Omsk's Alexei Gritsyuk and ended up taking a puck right to the side of the head. It was a hard shot, too. Maklyukov was clearly hurt and you can see in the video where the trainer throws up an X sign to get a stretcher on the ice. Once Maklyukov is up and on the stretcher, the ice crew works to remove the blood from the ice. He's then taken to a waiting ambulance and transported to hospital. No word at this time on his condition.
HOCKEY
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Penguins vs. Wild prediction, odds, pick and more – 3/31/2022

Can the Pittsburgh Penguins cool off the red-hot Minnesota Wild, who have won eight of their last 10 games? The Penguins are always dangerous, but the Wild have been the more lethal team. In any case, this is a matchup hockey fans can’t miss. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NHL odds series, which includes our Penguins-Wild prediction, odds, and pick we have laid out below.
NHL
FOX Sports

Olofsson scores go-ahead goal in Sabres 4-3 win over Preds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored the go-ahead goal with 5:35 left in the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Friday night. Tage Thompson scored twice, including his Sabres-leading 30th goal, and...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goaltender#The Minnesota Wild#Central Division
The Hockey Writers

Canucks’ Hughes on Pace for Record Season

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes is on pace for a record season with the club. He is close to setting two records with the organization this season, the most points and the most assists by a defender in a single season. Doug Lidster holds the record for most points by a defenceman with 63 points. Meanwhile, Dennis Kearns holds the record for most assists by a defender with 55 assists. Hughes has 13 games remaining to break both records.
NHL
Bring Me The News

On April Fools' Day, Badgers claim Brad Davison is coming back

Yes, it was a prank for April Fools' Day. We weren't fooled, but here's Brad Davison's official announcement that he's not returning for a sixth year of eligibility. April Fools' Day is off to a mysterious start in Wisconsin as the Badgers appear to be trolling fans with a press release that says Brad Davison has been granted a sixth year of eligibility due to a "reoccurring shoulder injury" in 2017-18.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NHL

Josi Named NHL's First Star of the Month

Roman Josi had himself a month - and once again, the hockey world took notice. Nashville's captain has been named the NHL's First Star of the Month for March after producing one of the best 14-game spans by a defenseman the league has ever seen. This marks just the second time in franchise history a member of the Preds has been named the First Star of the Month; Pekka Rinne earned the accolade back in November of 2016.
NHL
FOX Sports

Toronto visits Philadelphia after Nylander's 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (43-19-5, second in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (21-35-11, seventh in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Philadelphia Flyers after William Nylander scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 7-3 victory against the Jets. The Flyers are 7-23-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks ninth in...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Bring Me The News

Timberwolves lose to Raptors, another game in playoff race

The Minnesota Timberwolves fell another game behind the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference standings on Wednesday night, blowing a big first-half lead in a 125-102 loss to the Toronto Raptors. The Timberwolves entered the night looking for their first win in Toronto since 2004. Karl-Anthony Towns put them in...
NBA
FOX Sports

Malkin scores in OT, Penguins beat Wild 4-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored 3:57 into overtime and Rickard Rakell had two goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins halted Minnesota's seven-game winning streak Thursday night with a 4-3 victory over the Wild. Jake Guentzel added his 32nd goal of the season for Pittsburgh. Rakell has three...
NHL
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
61K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy