Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Grant, Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 14:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Water in the creek is very cold. Caution is urged if walking near the stream. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Willow Creek near Willow City affecting McHenry and Bottineau Counties. .Recent snowmelt has pushed Willow Creek near Willow City to just above flood stage. The creek is expected to remain near steady or slowly fall over the next several days. However, warmer temperatures next week may cause the creek to rise again. FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Willow Creek near Willow City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1441.2 feet, water begins backing up into ravines and gets to the top of the road by the gage. At 1442.7 feet, overflow occurs on the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 1442.1 feet. - Forecast...The creek is expected to remain near steady or slowly fall over the next several days. - Flood stage is 1442.0 feet.

BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND ・ 4 HOURS AGO