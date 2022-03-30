Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Western El Paso County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 16:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crane; Pecos; Reagan; Reeves; Terrell; Upton The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Dust Advisory for Central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Southeastern Reeves County in southwestern Texas Southern Reagan County in western Texas Southeastern Crane County in western Texas Northeastern Terrell County in southwestern Texas Southern Upton County in western Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 448 PM CDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Fort Stockton to near Sheffield to 15 miles northeast of Ozona, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than three miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Satellite. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 221 and 327. Locations impacted include Fort Stockton, Big Lake, McCamey, Rankin, Sheffield, Reagan County Airport, Iraan, Fort Stockton-Pecos County Airport, Upton County Airport, Bakersfield, Girvin, Firestone Test Track, Iraan Municipal Airport and Best. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
