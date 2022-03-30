ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, NM

Wind Advisory issued for Central Tularosa Basin, Eastern Black Range Foothills by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-29 20:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 00:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory is issued when strong winds will combine with cold temperatures for several hours to create dangerously cold conditions for exposed skin. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 5 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; White Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of eastern and central Arizona and the Navajo Nation. Including the eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Chuska Mountains, and the Little Colorado River Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will be on exposed ridge tops where there is little vegetation, such as the Horse Heaven Hills south of the Tri-Cities, Athena Ridge, and Rieth Ridge.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sierra County, NM
County
Otero County, NM
County
Grant County, NM
City
Gila, NM
County
Hidalgo County, NM
County
Luna County, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Highland WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. The highest accumulations will be on the western facing slopes of the Alleghenies. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of steady snow showers is expected through the overnight with temperatures falling below freezing likely resulting in slippery travel conditions into Sunday morning.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Range#Foothills#Wind Advisory
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fire officials should advise their crews in the field. The public should postpone outdoor burning during this period. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA * TIMING...Until 8 pm. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Fog has developed across portions of the tri-state area this morning. Some of the fog has become locally dense reducing visibilities to a 1/2 mile or less. Motorists this morning should exercise caution and be alert for rapidly changing visibilities. Remember to use low beams while operating a car. Expect conditions to improve later this morning.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 8 to 12 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to around 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cadiz Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cadiz Basin; San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Driving will be difficult for high profile vehicles and motorcycles. Strong winds will create dangerous boating conditions on area lakes during the advisory period with waves 1- 3 feet possible. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind speeds will be strongest tonight through Monday morning with gusts 50 to 55 mph possible.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin Snow Returns Tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow. Total snowfall of 1 to 3 inches. Gusty north wind of 20 to 30 mph developing this evening. * WHERE...Wind River Basin, and Lander Foothills. * WHEN...Through tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Road conditions may be hazardous at times after sunset this evening. Wet roads will likely become slick and slushy tonight. Visibility will be reduced due to the combination of wind and snow.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Red Lodge Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Wet snow expected with slushy roads possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, mainly in grassy areas. Locally higher amounts possible against the mountains. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Red Lodge Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slushy or slick road conditions and areas of poor visibility.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 21:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Dangerous crosswinds and patchy blowing snow could lead to difficult travel conditions.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Lincoln County; Western Clark and Southern Nye County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southern Nevada and southeast California. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Driving will be difficult for high profile vehicles and motorcycles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Stronger winds may materialize between 7 AM and 10 AM, reaching 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Blowing snow could also lead to reductions in visibility and blizzard-like conditions, especially at higher elevations.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy