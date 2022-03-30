Wind Advisory issued for Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-01 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Curry County; De Baca County; Guadalupe County; Quay County; Roosevelt County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN ROOSEVELT, NORTHEASTERN DE BACA, SOUTHWESTERN QUAY, CURRY AND EAST CENTRAL GUADALUPE COUNTIES THROUGH 330 PM MDT At 258 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gust front from a strong thunderstorm 12 miles north of Saint Vrain, or 21 miles northwest of Clovis, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Clovis, Texico, Fort Sumner, Melrose, House, Saint Vrain, Ranchvale, Taiban, Tolar and Cannon Air Force Base. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 334 and 397. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
