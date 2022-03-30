High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 03:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Roads will be slick resulting in slow and hazardous travel. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet AREAS OF HEAVY SNOW THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING .Widespread light to moderate snow will continue over the region this morning. The heaviest snowfall this morning will be focused over the Palmer Divide south of Denver and the foothills west of Denver. Roads may become snowpacked or icy for the this morning`s commute, especially in areas west and south of Denver. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination safely. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow ongoing. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches. * WHERE...The Southern Front Range Foothills, Boulder and the western suburbs of Denver, and Castle Rock. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Snow covered roads will make travel hazardous.

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 16 DAYS AGO