ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte’s first parking-free apartment community opens Friday

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE — Luxury apartments have been popping up in Optimist Park over the past few years thanks to the popularity of Optimist Hall and its location close to the light rail.

[RELATED STORY: Is Charlotte ready for a car-free development? Proposed apartment project draws mixed response]

The newest complex to join the line-up on Brevard Street in Charlotte is unique -- it has no parking.

The Joinery, an 83-unit apartment complex in Optimist Park, will welcome its first tenants April 1.

The people who move in will live in a development unlike anything else in Charlotte.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c3hdh_0etiLuN900
The Joinery Inside an apartment at The Joinery in Optimist Park.

“We really had sustainability in mind,” said Mohit Shewaramani, director of Operations and Strategy for Space Craft, the team behind The Joinery. “We are really trying to think about how do we help people move around in the most sustainable way possible.”

The Joinery is the first apartment complex built in Charlotte without parking. Cars aren’t banned, but residents who have them will have to find street parking if they want their vehicles to be nearby.

The idea is for people to use nearby public transit, such as the light rail. The Parkwood Avenue station is a block away. E-bikes and electric cars will also be available for residents to rent.

“We said Charlotte has so much growth and so much housing. Why don’t we offer a new way of living,” Shewaramani said. “A new angle on it.”

The team behind the project says not having parking allows them to offer high-end design, such as sleek finishes, phone entry and large windows. They also say it results in slightly cheaper rent than other nearby luxury apartment units.

Ely Portillo with the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute says this will be a good test case as Charlotte tries to move away from being an auto-centric city.

“This is still a car-based city,” Portillo said. “You still need a car to get around in a lot of areas, because our public transportation hasn’t really caught up or kept pace with our growth.”

This type of development is not new for major urban areas. Portillo says this complex may be good for a couple with only one car or people who only use their vehicle for occasional trips.

Building parking is expensive and housing competition in the Queen City is hot. Portillo expects more of these complexes in the future.

“Especially along places like the Blue Line where you can get uptown, you can get to University City,” he said. “I think that there is a strong incentive for developers to do this both for publicity and the optics, as well as for cost savings and creating a more livable city.”

Shewaramani expects more developments of this kind too.

“We are really excited to bring this new product, new lifestyle and new building to Charlotte,” he said.

Rent starts in the mid-$1,200s for a studio and goes up to a little more than $2,000 for a two-bedroom apartment.

A similar complex is being built by a different developer in Seversville.

(Watch the video below: Brake check: Charlotte to get city’s first car-free housing development)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte

83K+

Followers

93K+

Posts

24M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Real Estate
Charlotte, NC
Business
country1037fm.com

Good News North Carolina, Gas Relief Stimulus Money Could Come Soon

With gas prices soaring and poised to stay about $4 a gallon for the near future Congress is searching to provide some help. Democrats in the House have introduced multiple proposed bills with the intent of sending gas relief stimulus money to Americans. The plans are slightly reminiscent of 2021’s proposal which sent $1,400 stimulus checks to many individuals.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#Unc Charlotte#Urban Institute#Uban Construction#Luxury#The Joinery
WRAL News

2022 North Carolina festival guide: Festivals in NC for spring and beyond

Raleigh, N.C. — Spring, summer and fall mean it's festival time in North Carolina!. Whether you're in the mood for music, shopping, food, camping, fitness or arts and crafts, festivals in NC offer something for all ages and interests. Some of our favorites include Dreamville at Dix Park, Brewgaloo in downtown Raleigh, Spring Daze in Cary, That Music Festival in Durham and the Fayetteville Dogwood Festival.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
Dayton Daily News

Dayton’s first community garden to get a makeover

Edgemont Solar Garden, Dayton’s first community garden, will get some major upgrades that supporters hope will expand its growing operations to provide more people and nonprofits with fresh produce. “The food desert is bigger than Edgemont, so our mission has changed,” said Stephen Ross Sr., executive director of the...
DAYTON, OH
The Florida Times-Union

Top Dawg Tavern opens first Northeast Florida restaurant in Jacksonville's Shoppes at Bartram Park

Known for its burgers, wings, sandwiches and family-friendly atmosphere, Top Dawg Tavern plans to open its first Northeast Florida restaurant on Monday in Jacksonville. The family-owned and operated casual dining restaurant takes over the former Panera spot at 13820 Old St Augustine Road in the Publix-anchored Shoppes at Bartram Park. (Panera moved to a standalone building with drive-thru in 2019.)
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven’s ‘Lynwood Park Community Day’ to be in person￼

Brookhaven’s annual “Lynwood Park Community Day” will be celebrated in person for the first time since 2019. The celebration will take place at Lynwood Park at 3360 Osborne Road on May 7, according to a press release. The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  “The Lynwood Park Community Day […] The post Brookhaven’s ‘Lynwood Park Community Day’ to be in person￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
83K+
Followers
93K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy