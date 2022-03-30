Yarmouth students raise money to help Ukraine

Maks Chmerkovskiy pleaded with fans to continue supporting Ukraine with donations as he tuned into his live IG story from Warsaw, Poland on Sunday. If there’s one thing ‘Dancing With The Stars’ pro Maks Chmerkovskiy wants people to know about the conflict in Ukraine right now, its that nothing is slowing down. Providing an update to fans from Warsaw, Poland via his Instagram, Maks urged people to keep supporting and donating to his native Ukraine, instead of getting bogged down by an activism hangover. “A lot of people still need our help, and we should continue providing the support,” he shared. “We now showed Ukraine as a world that we can all do it together, and we have to continue probably doing that.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO