Yarmouth, ME

Yarmouth students raise money to help Ukraine

By WGME
WGME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYARMOUTH (WGME) – Yarmouth students are making a difference for the people of Ukraine. The high school's Global Action Club worked with the Portland-based non-profit Partners for World Health to raise money to help ship...

wgme.com

UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City salon raises money for Ukraine family

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A northern Michigan salon is organizing fundraisers to support the family of one of its Ukrainian stylists. Managers at Epiphany Salon and Spa in Traverse City were inspired to help after hearing the experiences of hairstylist Tanya's family in Ukraine. People can stop by...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
KXLY

Catnip company raising money for Ukraine animal shelter

PLYMOUTH, Minn.– Donate to Ukraine- get a cat toy: that’s what a catnip company is doing to help an animal shelter on the other side of the globe. Big Moo’s Catnip is sending 100-percent of the money it raises through its campaign to Sirius, one of the largest animal shelters in the Kyiv area. When you donate, you’ll get a cat toy with the Ukrainian flag on it in return.
PETS
WHEC TV-10

'Rockin' with Ukraine' raises money for pregnant mothers

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A fundraiser for Ukraine was held at Buntsy's Neighborhood Food and Drink in Webster on Sunday night. In partnership with rock band 'The Dawgs' and Ukraine native Kostia Lukyniuk, the fundraiser focussed on raising the proceeds to support pregnant women and new mothers struggling to provide the care they need for their children.
WEBSTER, NY
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
People

Maks Chmerkovskiy Returns to Poland to Help Refugees Escaping Ukraine: 'It Is Getting Worse'

Maks Chmerkovskiy has returned to Europe amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine to help those in need. The Dancing with the Stars pro went live on Instagram Sunday from the Polish capital city of Warsaw, and began by telling those tuning in that he was "fine" and "enjoyed some of that Los Angeles weather" after he returned home from Ukraine earlier this month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Ukraine#Charity#Wgme#Global Action Club#Yarmouth High School#Partners For World Health#Ukrainian
One Green Planet

ADA Foundation in Poland is Helping Animals of All Kinds Escape the Ukraine War

Polish vet Jakub Kotowicz never thought he would suddenly be helping hundreds of animals being rescued from the war close by. Kotowicz has always been an animal lover and knew he wanted to spend his life helping them any way he could. Since Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24th, Kotowicz and the other staff have been sleeping little and helping many animal refugees.
ANIMALS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Arnold girl helps raise money for orphans in parents' homeland of Ukraine

Shady Side Academy freshman Avery Litwin found a new friend when she began tutoring English online to a 14-year-old Ukranian girl named Daria. Then Russia invaded Ukraine. Litwin was shocked by the reality of Daria’s new living conditions. Litwin said Daria had to hang black curtains over her windows,...
ARNOLD, PA
HollywoodLife

Maks Chmerkovskiy Pleads From Poland For Donations To Support Ukraine: ‘It Didn’t End’

Maks Chmerkovskiy pleaded with fans to continue supporting Ukraine with donations as he tuned into his live IG story from Warsaw, Poland on Sunday. If there’s one thing ‘Dancing With The Stars’ pro Maks Chmerkovskiy wants people to know about the conflict in Ukraine right now, its that nothing is slowing down. Providing an update to fans from Warsaw, Poland via his Instagram, Maks urged people to keep supporting and donating to his native Ukraine, instead of getting bogged down by an activism hangover. “A lot of people still need our help, and we should continue providing the support,” he shared. “We now showed Ukraine as a world that we can all do it together, and we have to continue probably doing that.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Medics and volunteers try to prop up Ukraine's health system

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - When Russian bombs started falling on Kyiv, oncologist Nataliia Verovkina fled with her 10-year-old son. But once he was safe in Munich with his grandparents, she turned around and went back. "Someone had to help these people," Verovkina, 43, who works at Ukraine's National Cancer...
ADVOCACY
Beaver County Times

Beaver businesses raise money for Ukraine residents

BEAVER – A large number of downtown Beaver businesses will donate portions of sales proceeds Saturday to humanitarian efforts in war-torn Ukraine. Emmanuel Panagiotakis, owner of Emmanuel Fine Art Photography at 605 Third St., is spearheading the effort, with money to be donated to a relief fund organized by SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Church in Ambridge. ...
BEAVER, PA
Dayton Daily News

Local restaurants raise money for the Ukraine

Lights around bridges and buildings in downtown Dayton have turned blue and yellow in support of the Ukraine. As the invasion continues, businesses across the country have been organizing dinners and events to raise money to help fundraise and support for the country in crisis. Two local restaurants have recently...
ADVOCACY
New Haven Independent

Assumption School Raises Money For Ukraine

ANSONIA — Rebecca Goddard, the principal of Assumption School, sent the following information to The Valley Indy. On Tuesday March 8, 2022 Assumption students were able to dress down for a donation to Ukraine relief services. We also prayed for peace in Ukraine together during mass. We raised $600 dollars that day and all proceeds were donated to the people of Ukraine.
ANSONIA, CT

