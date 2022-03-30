Late rally not enough for Lady Raiders in loss to Scotland

Junior Makayla Parks had a 2-RBI double in Richmond's loss to Scotland on Tuesday.

LAURINBURG — An early deficit through the first two innings was too much for the Richmond Senior High School softball team to overcome on Tuesday.

Facing rival Scotland High School on the road, the Lady Raiders battled back but came up short 7-4. The loss snapped a season-long four-game winning streak for Richmond.

The Lady Scots kept their undefeated record alive, holding off a four-run rally by the Lady Raiders in the top of the third inning.

Junior pitcher Quston Leviner threw a complete game for Richmond, but gave up seven runs (five earned) on nine hits. She collected six strikeouts and walked three batters.

Scotland took a 1-0 lead after the first inning, and added to its lead with four runs in the home half of the second.

Some two-out magic for the Lady Raiders in the third helped cut their deficit to one run, 5-4. A leadoff single by sophomore Christi Jacobs, one of five hits for Richmond, and an error on a ground ball by senior Allyiah Swiney put runners on first and second.

In the next at-bat, senior Kenleigh Frye connected on an offering from pitcher Avery Stutts (7.0 IP, 5 hits, 4 runs) and singled home an RBI. Her base knock to right plated Jacobs, and Swiney and Frye moved into scoring position on the throw home.

Junior Makayla Parks kept up her production at the plate, lining a two-RBI double to left field on the next pitch.

Two pitches later, sophomore Katie Way recorded Richmond’s final run of the game with an RBI single to left field.

An error and an RBI single by Taylor Waitley in the bottom of the fourth inning accounted for Scotland’s (10-0, 5-0 SAC) final two runs.

The Lady Raiders went down in order at the plate in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Also adding a single in the game for Richmond was Leviner.

Richmond (7-2, 3-2 SAC) will finish a previously started game against Southern Lee High School (1-5, 0-4 SAC) on Thursday at home.

The game, which was suspended due to rain on March 8, will resume in the bottom of the third with the Lady Raiders leading 11-3.

JV Lady Raiders also lose to Scotland

The Richmond junior varsity softball team lost to Scotland 10-0 in five innings on Tuesday.

The Lady Raiders failed to register a hit in the loss, and Scotland used a nine-run bottom of the fourth inning to break the game open.