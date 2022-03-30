ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

Late rally not enough for Lady Raiders in loss to Scotland

By Kyle Pillar
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Unbrq_0etiLriy00
Junior Makayla Parks had a 2-RBI double in Richmond's loss to Scotland on Tuesday.

LAURINBURG — An early deficit through the first two innings was too much for the Richmond Senior High School softball team to overcome on Tuesday.

Facing rival Scotland High School on the road, the Lady Raiders battled back but came up short 7-4. The loss snapped a season-long four-game winning streak for Richmond.

The Lady Scots kept their undefeated record alive, holding off a four-run rally by the Lady Raiders in the top of the third inning.

Junior pitcher Quston Leviner threw a complete game for Richmond, but gave up seven runs (five earned) on nine hits. She collected six strikeouts and walked three batters.

Scotland took a 1-0 lead after the first inning, and added to its lead with four runs in the home half of the second.

Some two-out magic for the Lady Raiders in the third helped cut their deficit to one run, 5-4. A leadoff single by sophomore Christi Jacobs, one of five hits for Richmond, and an error on a ground ball by senior Allyiah Swiney put runners on first and second.

In the next at-bat, senior Kenleigh Frye connected on an offering from pitcher Avery Stutts (7.0 IP, 5 hits, 4 runs) and singled home an RBI. Her base knock to right plated Jacobs, and Swiney and Frye moved into scoring position on the throw home.

Junior Makayla Parks kept up her production at the plate, lining a two-RBI double to left field on the next pitch.

Two pitches later, sophomore Katie Way recorded Richmond’s final run of the game with an RBI single to left field.

An error and an RBI single by Taylor Waitley in the bottom of the fourth inning accounted for Scotland’s (10-0, 5-0 SAC) final two runs.

The Lady Raiders went down in order at the plate in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Also adding a single in the game for Richmond was Leviner.

Richmond (7-2, 3-2 SAC) will finish a previously started game against Southern Lee High School (1-5, 0-4 SAC) on Thursday at home.

The game, which was suspended due to rain on March 8, will resume in the bottom of the third with the Lady Raiders leading 11-3.

JV Lady Raiders also lose to Scotland

The Richmond junior varsity softball team lost to Scotland 10-0 in five innings on Tuesday.

The Lady Raiders failed to register a hit in the loss, and Scotland used a nine-run bottom of the fourth inning to break the game open.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

Raiders show improvement in loss to Union Pines

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond Senior High School boys’ tennis team lost to Union Pines on Wednesday, but head coach Jessica Covington said she saw a lot of improvement from the Raiders. Playing the Vikings for the second time this spring, the Raiders lost 7-2. Unlike the first time,...
The Richmond Observer

Raiders face tough pitching in loss to Union Pines

CAMERON — Facing tough starting pitching, the Richmond Raider baseball team dropped a Sandhills Athletic Conference game on Tuesday. Playing at Union Pines High School and facing pitcher Finley Spicer, the Raiders lost to the Vikings 6-1. Spicer threw a complete game for Union Pines (5-6, 1-4 SAC), and...
CAMERON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scotland County, NC
Sports
Richmond County, NC
Education
Scotland County, NC
Education
Richmond County, NC
Sports
County
Scotland County, NC
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Laurinburg, NC
Baker City Herald

Bulldogs breeze past Marsing, 18-2

Baker’s softball team was eager to play in front of its home fans for the first time in 2022. Perhaps a trifle too eager. But after a sluggish first inning on a blustery Tuesday evening, March 29, the Bulldogs dominated Marsing, Idaho, breezing to an 18-2 win in five innings on Steiger Field at the Baker Sports Complex.
BAKER COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Scotland High School#The Lady Raiders#Ip
WVNS

PikeView senior commits to Concord University for soccer

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A PikeView senior continues her education and soccer career at Concord University. Lakyn Hatfield signed her letter of intent to play for the Mountain Lions. She said even though she’ll miss her team at PikeView, she’s excited to meet her new teammates. “It’s just somewhere that’s close to home. And I just […]
SOCCER
Baker City Herald

Bulldogs hold off Homedale, 8-6

The Baker baseball team used two big innings and solid relief pitching to hold off the Homedale Trojans 8-6 in the Bulldogs’ home opener on a chilly and windy Wednesday evening, March 30, at the Sports Complex. After spotting Homedale a 1-0 lead after half an inning, the Bulldogs,...
BAKER COUNTY, OR
Kingsport Times-News

Wise Central offense shows up big in rout of Union

BIG STONE GAP — Wise Central dominated at the plate Tuesday. The Lady Warriors pounded out 19 hits, including three home runs, a triple and double, on their way to a 19-1 Mountain 7 District softball win over host Union. The game was called after five innings because of...
WISE, VA
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy