One of the most impressive players in college football last season was Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams. Williams was a big reason that the team made it to the National Championship Game against Georgia, but unfortunately, he exited the game early in the second quarter after a non-contact knee injury that ended up being a torn ACL. It was a crushing diagnosis for Williams, who was expected to be one of the top receivers taken in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft in April.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO