Second floor row home fire in Southwest Baltimore

ARBUTUS, Md. (WJZ) — A Halethorpe man who was taking selfies while driving when he caused a fatal accident in Baltimore County last year was sentenced to six months in prison Tuesday. Dylan Shields, 29, was convicted of negligent manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years with all but six months in prison. Shields had his car set to cruise control while he took selfies in the Jan. 2021 crash that killed 30-year-old Luke Souders, prosecutors said Tuesday. “To be actually taking a selfie and holding a phone in front of your face and plus you have the vehicle in cruise control,” Luke’s mother,...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO