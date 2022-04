Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media as Liverpool prepare to face Watford in the Premier League on Saturday. The first question to Klopp was about the five substitutes rule being introduced in the Premier League next season: "Great news. With all the things we know about football, we try and help with recovery - but, still, the games are the most intense, three times a week. Everything we can do, we should do and the Premier League has understood that. Really pleased for the players."

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 15 HOURS AGO