Wattam creator Funomena is facing closure, shortly after allegations of abuse within the studio’s workplace surfaced. In a Tweet posted by the studio yesterday (March 29), Funomena claimed that it “was in the process of closing an investment round just before GDC, & we are still actively working to do so. Last week we let everyone know that if we do not successfully finish the fundraise, we will be forced to close the studio.”

