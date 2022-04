A zoo in southern Ukraine is appealing for help amid the Russian invasion. Mykolayiv Zoo is reportedly running low on food and supplies for its animals, which include giraffes, hippos and polar bears, as the city is attacked by Russian forces.The zoo’s director, Volodymyr Topchyi, asked people to consider purchasing e-tickets to the zoo to keep them supported throughout the war.On Facebook, the zoo posted images of what appears to be remnants from Russian shelling that have hit parts of their premises.In a post translated from Ukrainian, the zoo said they’re in “wartime mode”.“Every day we go to work,...

