10 PlayStation classics we would love to see on the new PS Plus

Sony’s recently announced revamp of PS Plus is bringing tons of PlayStation classics back with its premium tier, though we have no idea what those games might be. There are thousands of titles between the PS1, PS2, PSP, and PS3 libraries to choose from — so the time for unchecked, nostalgia-fueled wish lists is now.

However, rather than slapping the most popular PlayStation games of all time on a list and calling it a day, I’m going to try and mix things up. Sure, there’ll be mainstream hits, but highlighting stuff that’s hard to find these days will be a huge component. You can play Final Fantasy X, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, or Shadow of the Colossus on several platforms thanks to remasters and remakes, so let’s avoid most stuff easily accessible on modern hardware. Though, the (nearly-shuttered) PS3 and PS Vita digital storefronts don’t count.

Some of the trailers below are low-quality, but keep in mind several of these games came out when CRT TVs still weighed more than the family dog.What all that in mind, let’s get into it.

Burnout 3: Takedown (2004)

For most teenagers, learning how to drive is terrifying, which is why Burnout 3: Takedown’s crash-into-everything philosophy rules. Anyone that spent time with this one likely has vivid memories of stylish near-misses and spectacular somersaults into the nearest ditch.

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (2008)

Look, Metal Gear Solid 4 isn’t the best game in the series, but it’s the conclusion for all intents and purposes — which is why playing it nowadays shouldn’t require digging out your barely-functioning PS3. It’s astounding that Metal Gear Solid 4 has never seen a re-release. No matter how silly it is that Hideo Kojima tried to sum up the long-running storyline via nanomachine gobbledygook with little substance.

Resident Evil (1996)

Yes, those remakes are beautiful, but none retain Resident Evil’s iconic old-school jank. We’re talking tank controls, static cameras, and wonderfully terrible voice acting — all of which are valid in 2022. Capcom won’t release Resident Evil (or its two PS1 sequels) for some reason, so make it happen, Sony!

Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec (2001)

Long before Forza became the apple in every gearhead’s eye, Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec was the undisputed king of the racing-sim genre. Most longtime series fans still consider this one the series’ best.

Soul Calibur 2 (2003)

It is a tale of swords and souls, eternally retold (until they’re no longer backward-compatible). Soul Calibur 2 is one of the greatest fighting games ever made and one of the few that air-juggled into mainstream appeal. Kilik is still unfair and annoying, but let’s look beyond that.

Vagrant Story (2000)

While not as well-known as Final Fantasy 7 or Chrono Trigger, Vagrant Story is often considered one of the PS1’s best JRPGs, if not the absolute pinnacle. It (arguably) remains Yasumi Matsuno’s crown jewel to this day.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 (2008)

You know that Final Fantasy 7 Remake everybody loves? Crisis Core is its prequel. No, really: it’s required reading for anyone eager to learn more about the Shinra corporation, Gaia, and even Cloud Strife. Plus, the combat totally whips.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 (2001)

I know nothing about skateboarding except some simple tech deck tricks, which I’ve long since forgotten since my 9th-grade math teacher confiscated mine. She surely forgot, but I never did.

Anyways, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 was ridiculously fun and had Darth Maul in it, so that automatically makes it good.

Persona 3 (2006)

Few games need the remake treatment like Persona 3, but most fans will settle for a decent means to play it these days. There’s no use arguing whether Persona 3 Portable or Persona 3: FES is the definitive version, so throw both on PS Plus!

Silent Hill 2 (2001)

Ok, I’m cheating a bit with this one since Silent Hill 2 is technically on PS Now already. However, it’s the Silent Hill HD Collection version, which is arguably the worst remaster ever. Seriously, it’s terrible.

Silent Hill 2 is still one of the best survival horror games ever and tells a beautifully tragic tale that should not be lost to time.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.