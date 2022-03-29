ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Trades for 3/29

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cmCpZ_0etiJgTT00 Markets rallied again on Tuesday with the S&P 500 hitting its highest level since January. ARK Invest funds saw sizable gains across the board during the session as well. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with a 6.7% gain on the day, while ARKX did the worst, up only 2.1%. The gains from the past year have completely vanished, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases and sales that ARK Invest executed on March 29, 2022.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. There was one notable trade in this fund: NO TRADES

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 4,021 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies & Buy 50,000 shares of Burning Rock Biotech.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 239,658 shares of Coinbase & Sell 43,615 shares of Tesla.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable trades in the fund: Buy 30,520 shares of BYD & Sell 19,974 shares of Aerovironment.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable trades in the fund: Buy 48,513 shares of Coinbase & Sell 8,720 shares of Tesla.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. There was one notable purchase in the fund: Buy 4,847 shares of Mynaric & Sell 3,996 shares of Aerovironment.

Check out all the trades here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares
ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 4,021
ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 50,000
ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 239,658
ARKK Sell TSLA TESLA INC 43,615
ARKQ Buy BYDDY BYD CO LTD 30,520
ARKQ Sell AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 19,974
ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 48,513
ARKW Sell TSLA TESLA INC 8,720
ARKX Buy MYNA MYNARIC AG 4,847
ARKX Sell AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 3,996

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

