ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens owner says Deshaun Watson's deal makes QB contract talks difficult

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HG6hp_0etiJfak00
Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti isn't thrilled about the fully guaranteed contract given to Deshaun Watson by the Cleveland Browns.

On Tuesday, Bisciotti lamented that the five-year, $230 million deal could complicate future quarterback contract negotiations, including the Ravens' talks with Lamar Jackson.

"Damn, I wish they hadn't guaranteed the whole contract," Bisciotti said, via ESPN. "I don't know that he should've been the first guy to get a fully guaranteed contract. To me, that's something that is groundbreaking, and it'll make negotiations harder with others.

"But it doesn't necessarily mean that we have to play that game, you know? We shall see. If I was in bogged-down negotiations with Lamar, then maybe I would have a quicker reaction to that news."

While Bisciotti says Watson's contract is groundbreaking it isn't completely unprecedented. When Kirk Cousins hit free agency in 2018, he was scooped by the Minnesota Vikings with a three-year, $84 million contract that was fully guaranteed. Many speculated it would change NFL contracts forever, but that didn't come to fruition.

Jackson is currently set to play the 2022 season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract and, according to Bisciotti, he hasn't shown much urgency to get a contract extension done.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson responds to rumors about potentially leaving Ravens

Apparently, Lamar Jackson is over it. There has been plenty of talk recently about stalled negotiations on a contract extension for the Baltimore Ravens' starting quarterback. That talk has, of course, spurred rumors the 25-year-old signal-caller is hoping to play elsewhere. So Jackson took matters into his own hands and...
NFL
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bisciotti
FanSided

Antonio Brown takes another step to guarantee he won’t get signed

Wideout Antonio Brown told TMZ sports he won’t undergo ankle surgery until a team signs him to a new contract. After his nasty divorce from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Antonio Brown is still looking for a new home. However, it doesn’t look like he’s helping out his cause at all. In a recent interview with TMZ, Brown sure complicated things for himself.
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Jared Goff’s Girlfriend, Christen Harper, In SI Swimsuit 2022

When Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit edition is released later this year, it will feature the girlfriend of an NFL quarterback. Christen Harper, girlfriend of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, debuted in the Swimsuit edition last year and will be making another appearance in the 2022 edition. In the lead-up to the release of the magazine, Sports Illustrated published a “highlights” video showing her modeling for this year’s shoot.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Qb#The Cleveland Browns#Espn#The Minnesota Vikings
The Spun

Tom Brady Conspiracy Theories Are Growing Tonight

Tom Brady conspiracy theories are growing on Wednesday night following the shocking news about Bruce Arians. Arians, who helped lead Brady and the Bucs to a Super Bowl in 2020, has decided to retire from head coaching and move into a front office role. Brady, of course, decided to come...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos GM George Paton has great comment about Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton had a great comment about his AFC West rivals trading Tyreek Hill. The Kansas City Chiefs last week traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Though they signed receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, losing Hill is not easy to overcome. K.C. will likely miss their big playmaker, but that does not mean Paton is not getting excited.
NFL
The Spun

1 Team Is Out Of The Bobby Wagner Sweepstakes

Well, it sounds like we can rule out at least one team from the Bobby Wagner sweepstakes. On Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones commented on the team’s interest in the All-Pro linebacker. Although the Cowboys had interest in Wagner, Jones told reporters that this potential pairing...
NFL
Yardbarker

Justin Moore suffers apparent serious leg injury at end of Villanova win

Justin Moore went down with a serious-looking leg injury at the end of Villanova’s win in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. The Wildcats beat the Houston Cougars 50-44 to win the South Region and advance to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament, but the team could hardly celebrate given Moore’s condition.
VILLANOVA, PA
Yardbarker

Lakers' LeBron James out, Anthony Davis doubtful for Thursday at Jazz

The song remains the same for the top two stars of the Los Angeles Lakers as the team's playoff hopes continue to fade. According to ESPN, the Lakers have listed LeBron James as out and Anthony Davis as doubtful for Thursday's game at the Utah Jazz. Both were listed as doubtful Monday for Tuesday's encounter at the Dallas Mavericks and went on to miss what became a 128-110 loss, which indicates Davis will likely remain an observer with James through at least Thursday evening.
NBA
brownsnation.com

3 Browns Players Who Benefit The Most From Deshaun Watson

Hopes are higher than ever for the Cleveland Browns offense after their blockbuster trade for quarterback, Deshaun Watson. Watson is a dual-threat, three-time pro bowler who is in the prime of his career. Though there will likely be signs of rust after not playing for a full year, you can...
NFL
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown wants to be signed before having ankle surgery

Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown hasn't faced a live NFL defense since he dramatically exited the field when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the New York Jets on Jan. 2. Brown has repeatedly insisted his actions that fateful afternoon stemmed from the fact he was unable to continue...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

30K+
Followers
34K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy