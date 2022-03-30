Ravens owner says Deshaun Watson's deal makes QB contract talks difficult

Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti isn't thrilled about the fully guaranteed contract given to Deshaun Watson by the Cleveland Browns.

On Tuesday, Bisciotti lamented that the five-year, $230 million deal could complicate future quarterback contract negotiations, including the Ravens' talks with Lamar Jackson.

"Damn, I wish they hadn't guaranteed the whole contract," Bisciotti said, via ESPN. "I don't know that he should've been the first guy to get a fully guaranteed contract. To me, that's something that is groundbreaking, and it'll make negotiations harder with others.

"But it doesn't necessarily mean that we have to play that game, you know? We shall see. If I was in bogged-down negotiations with Lamar, then maybe I would have a quicker reaction to that news."

While Bisciotti says Watson's contract is groundbreaking it isn't completely unprecedented. When Kirk Cousins hit free agency in 2018, he was scooped by the Minnesota Vikings with a three-year, $84 million contract that was fully guaranteed. Many speculated it would change NFL contracts forever, but that didn't come to fruition.

Jackson is currently set to play the 2022 season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract and, according to Bisciotti, he hasn't shown much urgency to get a contract extension done.