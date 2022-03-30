Large drug bust, alleged fentanyl in vehicle

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — A traffic stop in Laclede County, Missouri, led to a major drug bust on Interstate 44.

Police arrested a man named Eric Matthew who was traveling from St. Louis to Springfield. Guns, money and drugs, including white powder believed to be fentanyl, were confiscated from Matthew.

If the powder proves to be fentanyl, then this drug bust will be the largest in the history of Laclede County.

