City, state leaders explore reparations possibilities

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia's task force on reparations is meeting to discuss who among the...

KTLA

Black reparations panel votes to limit compensation to slave descendants

California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations voted Tuesday to limit state compensation to the descendants of free and enslaved Black people who were in the U.S. in the 19th century, narrowly rejecting a proposal to include all Black people. The vote was split 5-4 with some members pleading with the commission to move ahead with […]
FourStates

Miami city leaders attend Congress of Mayor in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Miami City leaders say they benefitted greatly from an event earlier this month in Oklahoma City. It was this year’s annual Congress of Mayors meeting. Mayor Bless Parker and other Miami officials were able to meet and mingle with mayors and officials who represented cities across the state.
WMBB

Possible state funding brings big infrastructure repairs

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) The City of Lynn Haven is planning to get ahead of some major infrastructure problems using appropriation funding granted by the state legislature.  Tuesday morning, state representatives announced $53 million could be coming to Bay County and around $3 million specifically coming to Lynn Haven.  Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer […]
Center for Public Integrity

The racist history that helps explain our present wealth gap

Do you know the history of discrimination in your community?. We delved into Waterloo, Iowa, for a podcast about the country’s racial wealth gap. What we saw included two types of real estate racism that played out coast to coast in the United States. Both erected barriers to wealth-building that still hurt people today, Black families especially, decades after the practices were declared illegal.
The Guardian

Are white Christians under attack in America? No, but the myth is winning

Every evening, Fox News tells a story about America. It’s a story about how traditional American values are being undermined by radical leftists – how marginalized populations actually account for a huge portion of the country, and that they want to take America from white Christians. These radicals are atheists, Muslims, Jews. They are people of color, vegans, coastal city dwellers and, of course, Democrats.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reparations#African American#Black People#Racism
Daily Mail

Baltimore church's 'Social Justice Committee' petitions Pope Francis to canonize the first African-American saint: All but one of the six candidates were born into slavery or worked to abolish it

A group of Catholic activists in Baltimore is petitioning Pope Francis to 'immediately' canonize the first African-American saint, and have proposed six candidates for the title – all but one of whom were born into slavery or worked to abolish it. Black saints from Africa and elsewhere have been...
KTVU FOX 2

Travel warning issued for Tijuana, Baja California

LOS ANGELES - The State Department recently reissued a warning for Americans planning travel to Tijuana or Baja California due to heightened concerns regarding crime and kidnappings. The warning states "travelers should remain on main highways and avoid remote locations … of particular concern is the high number of homicides...
KTVU FOX 2

California gas rebate: Here's when you can expect to get it

OAKLAND, Calif. - Californians continue to see some of the highest gas prices in the nation but relief at the pump could be on its way under a proposal from Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom on Wednesday unveiled an $11 billion relief package with $9 billion of that money reserved for rebates for registered drivers.
WEHT/WTVW

Residents voice CenterPoint concerns to city leaders

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Monday in Evansville, residents spoke with city leaders to express their frustrations with high CenterPoint Energy bills. Just last month, protesters attended a city council meeting hoping to have their voices heard. And tonight, they were back. This comes less than a week after residents dissatisfied with their high energy bills […]
KTVU FOX 2

Newsom appoints California's first openly transgender judge to bench

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed the state's first openly transgender judge to the bench on Friday. Judge Andi Mudryk, 58, will sit on the Sacramento County Superior Court. She fills the vacancy left by Judge Benjamin G. Davidian, who recently retired. Mudryk has served as Chief Deputy...
MarketWatch

8 cities that are leaders in going green

Many U.S. cities deserve accolades for their ecological efforts in recent years. Here we look at a few that we think are particularly interesting. Whether it’s a focus on parks, water, housing, or farmers markets, these cities all serve as examples of what we can achieve when we decide to put the Earth first. As everyone’s definition of what constitutes sustainability is a little different, the locales below are listed in no particular order. So instead, think of this as just a few examples of places doing some pretty cool things to try to save the planet.
KTVU FOX 2

Livermore to possibly sever relationship with Russian sister city

LIVERMORE, Calif. - The City Council on Monday will examine its relationship with its Russian sister city, Snezhinsk, in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The move comes at the request of the Consul General of Ukraine in San Francisco, who sent Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner a letter dated March 4, asking the city to contact Snezhinsk and ask it to "take actions to oppose the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine," according to a staff report for Monday's meeting.
CBS Chicago

City leaders still concerned about COVID

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's mayor and the city's top doctor said while the number of COVID cases are declining, there is still a lot of concern for those who are not vaccinated.It has been nearly two years since the first Chicagoan died from COVID and the city and state issued stay at home orders.As the pandemic continues, city leaders said much has improved, but there is still a lot of work ahead."There is still concern about variants. I still remain highly worried about unvaccinated Chicagoans because we saw during the Omicron surge how differently COVID landed on folks who were unvaccinated," said Doctor Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH.)The city is also recommitting to vaccination efforts, as well as health and racial equity.On Tuesday, the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) released a revised travel advisory that now includes 16 more states off the list. 
KSLTV

Utah leaders discuss possibility of suspending gas tax

Gas prices remained high Thursday, as state leaders discussed options—including the possibility of suspending the state gas tax—to relieve the burden of increasing prices on Utahns. Utah’s gas tax is 31.9 cents a gallon, according the state’s website. That comes out to about $5 of state gas taxes...
