Rummel scored six runs in the fourth inning, all with two outs, and the Raiders defeated Jesuit 8-2 in the opener of a Catholic League series Thursday at Mike Miley Stadium. Anthony Mouney evened the score with a two-RBI single. No. 9 hitter Evan Burg came to bat with the bases loaded and hit a two-RBI double that landed just inside the left-field foul line for a 4-2 lead. Then with runners on second and third, LSU commitment Mikey Ryan singled in two more runs.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO