Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Pots OT winner for third point

Stamkos scored the power-play overtime winner and added two assists -- one on the power play --...

Pgh Hockey Now

Malkin, Penguins Win Wild OT in Minnesota; Zucker Injured

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost a two-goal lead and winger Jason Zucker. In a breathtaking game against the Minnesota Wild, officials alternated between soft calls and surprising non-calls. The teams needed more than sixty minutes before Evgeni Malkin got three whacks near the net to get the puck across the goal line.
NHL
Hoops Rumors

Maple Leafs netminder Petr Mrazek expected to miss six weeks

When the Toronto Maple Leafs failed to add a goaltender at the trade deadline, many questioned the decision given the injury history (and struggles) of both Jack Campbell and Petr Mrazek. It appears as though the worst has come true, as while Campbell slowly works his way back from a rib injury, Mrazek is now expected to miss six weeks following his injury earlier this week. According to head coach Sheldon Keefe, who spoke with reporters including Jonas Siegel of The Athletic, the netminder is undergoing further evaluation but is out for the rest of the regular season.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins win in overtime but lose forward Jason Zucker once again

The Penguins were eager to get Jason Zucker back in their lineup. And sure enough, the forward who had missed 37 of the previous 38 games due to a core muscle injury contributed almost immediately during their 4-3 overtime road win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. on Thursday.
NHL
Steven Stamkos
Nikita Kucherov
NHL

Kotkaniemi out at least two weeks for Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be out at least two weeks for the Carolina Hurricanes because of a lower-body injury. The forward was injured Monday by a check from Washington Capitals center Lars Eller late in the third period of a 6-1 win. "It's going to be at least...
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Provides pair of assists

Kessel notched two assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks. Kessel set up both of Jan Jenik's tallies in the contest, with the latter being the game-winner. The 34-year-old Kessel has distributed three helpers in his last two games. The winger has 42 points, 137 shots on net and a minus-14 rating through 67 appearances. The Coyotes have a significant number of forwards out due to injury, so Kessel may be asked to log more ice time in the final month of the campaign -- he entered Wednesday averaging 16:44 per game.
NHL
ABC News

Olofsson scores go-ahead goal in Sabres 4-3 win over Preds

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Victor Olofsson scored the go-ahead goal with 5:35 left in the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Friday night. Tage Thompson scored twice, including his Sabres-leading 30th goal, and Buffalo continued...
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Officially done for season

Crouse (hand) won't play again this season, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Given that Crouse has a broken hand and the Coyotes are nowhere near the playoff race, it makes sense he won't be rushed back. The 24-year-old winger isn't expected to miss training camp for the 2022-23 campaign. He finished this season with 34 points, 181 hits, 131 shots on net and 52 PIM and could be a top-six option for the Coyotes next year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plucks apple Wednesday

Karlsson notched an assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken. Karlsson had the secondary helper on Michael Amadio's third-period marker. This gave Karlsson points in consecutive games for the first time since a pair of multi-point efforts Feb. 1 and 8. the 29-year-old center has struggled to put up consistent scoring numbers this season -- he's at 24 points, 103 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 54 contests compared to 39 points in 56 outings in 2020-21.
NHL
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Hurricanes 3 - OT

As Steven Stamkos stated afterwards, the Lightning played a complete game. For most of the night, they efficiently cleared pucks from their own end, which helped neutralize Carolina's aggressive forecheck. That solid puck management was part of an excellent defensive performance overall - the Lightning held the 'Canes to just 19 shots on net and only a handful of scoring chances. The Lightning had an excellent night on the special teams, going 2-2 on the PK and 3-4 on the power play. In scoring those three power play goals against Carolina's top ranked penalty kill, the Lightning became the first team this season to tally three power play goals in a game against the Hurricanes. And finally, the Lightning showed resiliency - even with their strong team defense, they did fall behind on three separate occasions. They rallied, however, and, for the second time in the last three games, scored the OT winner during a four-on-three power play.
NHL
The Associated Press

Coyotes star Clayton Keller taken off ice on stretcher

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Coyotes leading scorer Clayton Keller was taken off the ice on a stretcher with an apparent leg injury Wednesday night. Keller was hurt with 5:15 remaining in Arizona’s 5-2 win against San Jose. He was skating toward the Sharks’ net when he got knocked off stride and crashed into the boards behind the goal. He remained prone on the ice for about five minutes before being wheeled off.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Rakell Playing With One Of His Idols As Malkin’s Linemate

Perhaps it was inevitable that winger Rickard Rakell would be traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins. He revealed Wednesday that he has a dog who already had a name when adopted – Heinz, named after the stadium where the Pittsburgh Steelers play. Or perhaps the recent trade, when Rakell was...
NHL
