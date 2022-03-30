ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Sets up two more Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cirelli dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Maple Leafs netminder Petr Mrazek expected to miss six weeks

When the Toronto Maple Leafs failed to add a goaltender at the trade deadline, many questioned the decision given the injury history (and struggles) of both Jack Campbell and Petr Mrazek. It appears as though the worst has come true, as while Campbell slowly works his way back from a rib injury, Mrazek is now expected to miss six weeks following his injury earlier this week. According to head coach Sheldon Keefe, who spoke with reporters including Jonas Siegel of The Athletic, the netminder is undergoing further evaluation but is out for the rest of the regular season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Light workload in OT win

Vasilevskiy made 16 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes. Carolina has carried the play in most of its games this season, but Tampa Bay turned the tables in this one, finishing with a commanding 32-19 edge in shots. Despite the limited chances against him, Vasilevskiy allowed the Hurricanes to take three separate one-goal leads. His teammates showed their championship-level resolve in front of him, erasing each deficit before Steven Stamkos finally won it in overtime to propel Vasilevksiy to his league-leading 34th win of the season.
NHL
cbs17

Svechnikov scores twice as Hurricanes blank Canadiens

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Right winger Andrei Svechnikov scored twice as the Carolina Hurricanes shutout the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 at home Thursday night. It took just 3:48 for Carolina to score the game-winning goal as center Sebastian Aho took a pass from left winger Teuvo Teravainen and defenseman Tony DeAngelo on the power play.
NHL
NHL

Kotkaniemi out at least two weeks for Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be out at least two weeks for the Carolina Hurricanes because of a lower-body injury. The forward was injured Monday by a check from Washington Capitals center Lars Eller late in the third period of a 6-1 win. "It's going to be at least...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Victor Hedman
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plucks apple Wednesday

Karlsson notched an assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken. Karlsson had the secondary helper on Michael Amadio's third-period marker. This gave Karlsson points in consecutive games for the first time since a pair of multi-point efforts Feb. 1 and 8. the 29-year-old center has struggled to put up consistent scoring numbers this season -- he's at 24 points, 103 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 54 contests compared to 39 points in 56 outings in 2020-21.
NHL
FOX Sports

Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York...
NHL
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Hurricanes 3 - OT

As Steven Stamkos stated afterwards, the Lightning played a complete game. For most of the night, they efficiently cleared pucks from their own end, which helped neutralize Carolina's aggressive forecheck. That solid puck management was part of an excellent defensive performance overall - the Lightning held the 'Canes to just 19 shots on net and only a handful of scoring chances. The Lightning had an excellent night on the special teams, going 2-2 on the PK and 3-4 on the power play. In scoring those three power play goals against Carolina's top ranked penalty kill, the Lightning became the first team this season to tally three power play goals in a game against the Hurricanes. And finally, the Lightning showed resiliency - even with their strong team defense, they did fall behind on three separate occasions. They rallied, however, and, for the second time in the last three games, scored the OT winner during a four-on-three power play.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Playing Thursday

MacKinnon (upper body) will be in action against the Sharks on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. Despite initial fears that MacKinnon had suffered a serious long-term injury, the world-class center will return to the lineup after missing just one contest. In his last 10 contests, the 26-year-old Halifax native racked up five goals and 11 assists, including seven power-play points. With MacKinnon healthy, he figures to immediately reclaim his spot on both the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Lightning
FOX Sports

Malkin scores in OT, Penguins beat Wild 4-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored 3:57 into overtime and Rickard Rakell had two goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins halted Minnesota's seven-game winning streak Thursday night with a 4-3 victory over the Wild. Jake Guentzel added his 32nd goal of the season for Pittsburgh. Rakell has three...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy