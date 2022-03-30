ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

From the Liverpool Public Library: National Library Week is April 3-9

By Mark Bialczak
 2 days ago
Actress Molly Shannon is this year's honorary chair for National Library Week. You can celebrate at the Liverpool Public Library Sunday, April 3, to Saturday, April 9.

LIVERPOOL — The American Library Association and the American Book Publishers collaborated in 1954 with goals that included “developing a strong and healthy family life.”

That led to the first National Library Week in 1958. The theme was “Wake Up and Read.”

From Sunday, April 3, to Saturday, April 9, the community will find plenty to stir minds during this year’s National Library Week. Liverpool Public Library librarians have made sure visitors of all ages will find events designed for them.

Of course, everybody’s always welcome to peruse our collection shelves for the book, DVD or CD that strikes the sweet spot. And LPL.org is full of resources available 24 hours a day.

Actress and comedian Molly Shannon will serve as this year’s ALA Honorary Chair, helping promote the theme Connect with Your Library.

“My mom was a librarian,” Shannon said. “She encouraged kids to read. So, the work of librarians and libraries has such a special place in my heart. Libraries are places where communities connect — to things like broadband, computers, programs and classes, books, movies, video games and more. But most importantly, libraries connect us to each other.”

Here are the National Library Week events at the LPL. Be sure to register at LPL.org/events.

All ages

National Library Week Party

1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, Carman Community Room

Everybody is invited to celebrate the conclusion of this year’s National Library Week with games, crafts and a scavenger hunt. We invite all to wear a costume that lets everybody know you’ve come as the character from your favorite book.

For adults

6 p.m. Monday, April 4, Sargent Meeting Room

The introductory event hosted by community favorite educator Tom Henry leads to five Thursday sessions in the LPL’s grant program that will take a deep dive into the women’s history topic with ties to Central New York. The LPL is the only library in the state and one of 25 nationwide selected for this American Library Association/National Endowment for the Humanities program.

The Evolution of Political Parties in the U.S. III

7 p.m. Monday, April 4, Carman Community Room and Zoom

Tom Henry looks at the era of political parties formed in our political system post-Civil War, which includes political bosses, the reform movement and the rise of the progressives.

Short Encounters of the LPL Kind

6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, Carman Community Room

Here’s the chance to meet one-on-one with some of the most interesting folks in the community. Rotate to spend 10 minutes each with people who’ve volunteered to make their lives “an open book” to share experiences and answer questions during National Library Week. Subjects include: Military Life, What I’ve Learned about Protesting, Experiences in Ukraine, Organ Donation, Living in a War-Torn Country, Parenting an LGBTQ+ Youth, Curling Competitor, Neighborhood Food Pantry, Fostering Onondaga Youth.

Let’s Get Trivial

7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, Bull and Bear Roadhouse, 8201 Oswego Road, Liverpool

Hooks and Needles

10 a.m. Thursday, April 7, Sargent Meeting Room

Bring your projects for knitting, crochet, needle arts or beading and share some stories with fellow participants.

After Dinner Books

7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, Carman Community Room or Zoom

Discuss this month’s book, “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman. Please contact [email protected] if you’d like to attend virtually.

Homeschool Open House

10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, Carman Community Room

Homeschooling families are invited to learn about the educational opportunities resources available in the community and library. Includes a free curriculum swap!

For teens and tweens

Homeschool Hangout for Tweens

1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, Studio @ LPL

Students and families gather to play games and make crafts.

Tween Book Club

5 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, Studio @ LPL and Zoom

Discuss “The Serpent’s Secret” by Sayatani DasGupta.

Tween Scene

6 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, Studio @ LPL

Games, crafts and activities keep those 10 to 12 happy.

Teen Anime Night

6 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, Carman Community Room

The library’s big screen is a great spot for anime. Cosplay is OK, but costumes must be deemed appropriate.

For children

Homeschool Hangout

1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, Carman Community Room

Students and families gather to play games and make crafts. Just like the tween version but for the younger set.

PJ Craft and Story Time

6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, Studio @ LPL

Children 5 to 12 will be entertained with nighttime stories and the making of a collaborative paper quilt model. This is a perfect spot for the young ones as adults attend Short Encounters of the LPL Kind.

Preschool Story Time

10 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, and Thursday, April 7, Carman Community Room and Zoom

Miss Alison keeps ages 2 to 5, families and caregivers entertained and educated with stories and songs.

After School STEAM

4 p.m. Thursday, April 7, Studio @ LPL

Children 5 to 10 gather to learn and science, technology, engineering, arts and math. This session deals with fractals.

