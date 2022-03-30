Red Flag Warning issued for Bath, Estill, Fleming, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, McCreary by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 11:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Knox The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Riverton and Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River at Hazleton and Petersburg Wabash River at Mount Carmel and Vincennes .Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the Lower White and Wabash Rivers due to prior rainfall. Minor flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land. The crest on the Wabash is near Vincennes. The crest on the White is near Petersburg and Hazleton. The last of the flooding on the lower reaches of the Wabash and White Rivers is expected to end late Friday into early Saturday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Vincennes. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Some flooding at Kimmell Park in Vincennes. Agricultural lands flood in the St. Francisville, Illinois area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday /10:45 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was 16.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday /10:45 AM EDT Tuesday/ was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

