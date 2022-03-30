ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Daviess by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-29 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

WWL-AMFM

Severe weather is expected today

Wednesday starts out breezy but thunderstorms roll in by the afternoon and evening. “Wednesday starts out a little breezy, but dry. Most of the day remains dry until late in the afternoon and early evening when severe t-storms move in.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Highland WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. The highest accumulations will be on the western facing slopes of the Alleghenies. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of steady snow showers is expected through the overnight with temperatures falling below freezing likely resulting in slippery travel conditions into Sunday morning.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; Porter The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Porter County in northwestern Indiana Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 520 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gary, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...65 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Hammond, Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Chesterton, Griffith, Dyer, St. John, Lake Station, Lynwood, South Haven and Whiting. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 3 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 32. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 251 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Valparaiso University, Illiana Motor Speedway, Indiana Dunes State Park, Porter County Fairgrounds, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Clare; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola; Ottawa; Van Buren Snow and Areas of Slick Travel This Morning Snow showers combined with temperatures below freezing will cause slippery travel conditions this morning. Bridges and overpasses will be most susceptible to icy patches. Use caution if traveling.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greater Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Greenwood; Laurens; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Spartanburg; Union; York BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...The counties of Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union (SC), Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Jackson, Macon, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell, Rutherford, and Polk. This includes the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Already as low as 6 to 10 percent in several observing locations. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dickson, Hickman, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dickson; Hickman; Montgomery FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Montgomery, Dickson and Hickman Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Cowley, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Cowley; Sedgwick; Sumner A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COWLEY...SOUTHEASTERN SEDGWICK...SOUTHWESTERN BUTLER AND NORTHEASTERN SUMNER COUNTIES At 951 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Douglass, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Derby, Andover, Augusta, Wellington, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Douglass, Belle Plaine, Oxford, Udall, Rock, Perth, Riverdale, Wellington Airport and Augusta Municipal Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Difficult travel conditions above 7,000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 10 to 15 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes through early this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cherokee, Spartanburg, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cherokee; Spartanburg; York FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Much of the foothills and western Piedmont of North Carolina and northern Upstate of South Carolina. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC

