ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI

Clinton Township teen dies after crashing into fences and garage

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OLSlb_0etiHIPj00

A Clinton Township teenager has died after a crash Tuesday evening, police said.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on eastbound 19 Mile Road near Romeo Plank Road.

Police say a gray Chevrolet Cobalt and a Ford Explorer were both driving east on 19 Mile Road when the Cobalt sideswiped the Explorer.

The driver of the Cobalt lost control, jumped the curb and continued across the grass boulevard. The car then went through a wooden fence and a cyclone fence before hitting the corner of a garage.

The driver, a 17-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries reported. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, but authorities said she attends a high school in Clinton Township.

Authorities say they want to make sure the school is notified before the victim’s name is released so grief counselors can be available to students.

The Clinton Township Police Department is asking witnesses to call them at 586-493-7802 or Lt. C. Allis at 586-615-2525.

Comments / 3

Related
kmvt

20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (KIRO) - Washington State Patrol is looking for a pickup truck driver who lost a mattress on an interstate, which led to a deadly crash. Troopers say the mattress fell off the truck on Interstate 5 Saturday morning and hit a car, which then lost control. Then, a semi-truck following behind the car T-boned it, killing the 20-year-old female driver inside.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI
Accidents
City
Clinton, MI
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fences#Traffic Accident#Chevrolet Cobalt
BigCountryHomepage

13-year-old was driving in crash that killed 9 people, NTSB said

ANDREWS and LUBBOCK, Texas — A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old. “A 13-year-old […]
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

No good deed goes unpunished! Teen, 17, scales 35-foot tree to rescue cat only to later be saved by firefighter while cat watches on unfazed

A teenager who scaled a tree at an Indianapolis park to rescue a cat he spotted high up in the branches ended up stuck himself and in need of a rescue, officials said. The 17-year-old boy was at Holliday Park on Indianapolis' north side on Saturday at around 5 p.m., when he saw the cat and decided to rescue it by climbing 35 feet into the tree, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Coroner ID's Victims Of Deadly US 22 Crash: Report

Authorities have identified the two men who died in a crash along US 22 on Friday, March 18, according to a report by PennLive.Stephen McLeroy, 67, of Lower Paxton Township, and Devin Messina, 30, of Derry Township, were in a silver 2003 Ford Escape SUV with four other people when the crash occurre…
HARRISBURG, PA
KSN News

Family asking for help after mom, son die in crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A family is asking for help after two family members died in a car crash earlier this month. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 3 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 42-year-old Cornella Jasper was driving a 2005 Dodge Stratus eastbound on S 32nd St in Manhattan. In the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Daily Voice

1 Killed, 1 Airlifted In Fatal South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)

One person was killed and another critically injured in a South Jersey crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 7 a.m. on Friday, March 11 on Route 206 in Southampton, initial reports said. In addition to one fatality, a victim was being airlifted to an area...
ACCIDENTS
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy