29-year-old woman shot in leg inside building in Harlem

A woman was hospitalized after being shot in the leg inside a building in Harlem Tuesday.

Police say the incident happened around 9:15 p.m. at 123 W. 135th Street.

They say a 29-year-old woman was inside the location when she was shot in the leg.

She was taken to Harlem Hospital where she's expected to survive.

The NYPD announced a citywide initiative to crack down on quality of life offenses, which critics say reinstates so-called "broken windows" policing. NJ Burkett has the story.

The suspect, also a woman, was last seen wearing all black, fled from the scene.

It's unknown if the victim and suspect knew each other.

The incident took place right next to where two NYPD officers were fatally shot after responding to a domestic call in January.

NYPD officer Wilbert Mora has died from his injuries, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced Tuesday. Jim Dolan has the story.

----------