Westchester County, NY

Westchester County releases fire prevention PSA in wake of Sleepy Hollow blaze

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
Westchester County put out a public service announcement with tips to prevent house fires.

The PSA comes in the aftermath of the Sunday night fire that razed a multifamily home in Sleepy Hollow and displaced more than 30 people.

The new PSA focuses on three critical safety messages: Get out, stay out, and to immediately call 911.

The PSA also advises residents to close the door to limit the supply of oxygen to the fire.

They are also advised to handle lithium ion batteries properly. Officials say these batteries are becoming an increasing source of fire in the county. Experts add that if a battery has an odor, swells, or is too hot, it's time to take it out of service.

BRONX, NY
Westchester County, NY
Sleepy Hollow, NY
Sleepy Hollow, NY
Westchester County, NY
