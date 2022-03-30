Disney says they will try to repeal "Don't Say Gay"

Disney’s Lightyear, the origins story for the real person the famous Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear is based on will feature the company’s first-ever same-gender feature animation kiss.
The kiss is between prominent characters Alicia Hawthorne, voiced by Uzo Aduba, and another currently unidentified female character, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. The characters’ relationship was always in the film, but during the creative process, conversations around intimacy were had and the kiss was removed, though the characters’ roles were never reduced. Following the internal backlash around Disney’s previous public silence on Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the decision was made last week...
