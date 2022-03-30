ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney says they will try to repeal "Don't Say Gay"

By Thomas Forester
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of Governor Ron DeSantis signing of the controversial Parental Rights in Education bill, Walt Disney company released a brief statement on Twitter Tuesday, calling for the bill’s repeal,...

WDW News Today

Disney Employees Passing Around Petition in Favor of a ‘Politically Neutral Disney’ Amidst ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Controversy

Over the past couple of weeks, The Walt Disney Company has been under fire for donating money to sponsors of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Disney CEO Bob Chapek originally acknowledged the situation and received immense backlash from Disney employees for his lack of action. He later apologized to Cast Members via email, denounced the bill, and vowed to be an ally to the LGBT+ community.
KRMG

Disney workers plan walkout to protest 'Don't Say Gay' bill

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Disney workers are planning walkouts during their breaks every day this week to protest CEO Bob Chapek’s slow response in publicly criticizing Florida legislation that critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The act of protest will culminate...
The Guardian

Marvel denounces ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill after Disney apology

Marvel Studios says it “strongly denounces” any legislation that affects the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, following the passing of a controversial bill in Florida. Republicans in Florida recently passed what opponents have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill which limits teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity to young children in the state.
Ron Desantis
Walt Disney
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Restores Same-Gender ‘Lightyear’ Kiss Following “Don’t Say Gay” Backlash

Disney’s Lightyear, the origins story for the real person the famous Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear is based on will feature the company’s first-ever same-gender feature animation kiss. The kiss is between prominent characters Alicia Hawthorne, voiced by Uzo Aduba, and another currently unidentified female character, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. The characters’ relationship was always in the film, but during the creative process, conversations around intimacy were had and the kiss was removed, though the characters’ roles were never reduced. Following the internal backlash around Disney’s previous public silence on Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the decision was made last week...
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
