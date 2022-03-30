ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Fire chief details Seacor search for remains

By Neale Zeringue
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gg1Du_0etiGqam00

HOUMA, La. ( KLFY ) — In two weeks, it will be one year since the SEACOR Power lift boat capsized off the coast of Port Fourchon.

Six men were rescued, six were found dead, and seven were never found.

These are the most, least affordable US cities of 2022, analysis finds

One of the last hopes to bring families closure was when the vessel was brought on land and firefighters gave one final search of the ship after it was searched twice by divers .

Chief Quint Liner and the Dularge Volunteer Fire Department searched the recovered sections of the SEACOR Power about four months after it capsized. It took a full day to clear and catalog the ship with three four-man-teams working in 30 minutes cycles due to the August heat.

Newly acquired images from the M.A.R.S. scrapyard show the condition of the SEACOR Power hull and legs after they were retrieved from the Gulf. Firefighters had to clear every room of the upside-down vessel, visibly already torn apart from the conditions at sea, particularly an end-of-May storm SEACOR cited for rolling the boat during a June 9 family meeting .

Chief Quint Liner explained, “The way the boat was sitting, it caused the bow to break off, so they picked that part up easy, but if anybody was in there, it was all open.”

With an open boat, the Dularge fire chief already knew the chance of his men finding any human remains in the hull was slim.

“If someone was in that part when it broke up, I think 90% of our chances were lost,” Liner said. “Sea life is going to eat on it and with the hull open up if something is in there, it’s going to float away with the current, or a fish go in there and pull it out. You’re not going to find it.”

During the firefighters’ search, they found a helmet here a glove there, rescue equipment, a radio. Each time a discovery was made, everything stopped to document it, but there was only one thing Liner truly wanted to find but never did.

“We were hoping to at least find some bones or something or human remains because at this time you are not going to find a whole human body. You are going to find bones or something, and that’s what we were hoping for to give that family closure,” Liner lamented. “Cause that’s the whole thing. I had someone in my family drown. You don’t have closure until you have that body in your hands.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iUmcp_0etiGqam00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UXbPo_0etiGqam00
Photos taken from the M.A.R.S. scrapyard in November

Liner remembered a SEACOR company man provided a layout of the boat which was used to make sure his firefighters knew each room they were heading into of the upside-down liftboat. No one was ever was able to search the living quarters which broke off from the hull and was subsequently buried by Hurricane Ida.

“We kind of wished we could have searched it, but I mean we were prepared, the (Terrebonne Parish) sheriff’s office was prepared. We were ready to do a thorough search of the next part,” Liner said. “I saw what the family were going through, and you just want to find something, but you know it ain’t there.”

Liner promised his team searched the sections of the SEACOR Power that were brought on land thoroughly, to point of even cutting open the ballast tanks. He assured if there would have been any remains, he said his team would have found them to give the families closure.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 4

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Fire release more details regarding house fire in Roanoke Neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Fire Department release more details regarding the house fire Wednesday at 925 Richmond in the Roanoke Neighborhood of Joplin. A story we brought you live! and first on Wednesday afternoon.  “At 4:11pm, on Wednesday, March 23rd, Joplin Fire units, Metro Emergency Transport System, and Joplin Police Department responded to the area of Richmond Rd and Sheridan...
JOPLIN, MO
WWL

One hospitalized after Hammond house fire

HAMMOND, La. — One person was hospitalized after a fire at a Hammond home Tuesday night. According to the Hammond Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a house fire off of Lowes Lane Tuesday night. When they arrived, they found "heavy fire" coming out of the single-story home. Firefighters...
HAMMOND, LA
KRGV

Fire chief: Brush fire in Alton fully contained

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A brush fire in Alton that prompted evacuations and a road closure is now 100% contained, according to fire chief John J. Salinas. The large brush fire on Bryan Road, south of the 5-Mile Line, caused the city to ask people to...
ALTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houma, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Houma, LA
Accidents
City
Houma, LA
Local
Louisiana Accidents
FireRescue1

Fire Chief

Located in the heart of Southern California’s Inland Empire, the City of Rialto has retained a small-town atmosphere and a desirable quality of life other communities covet. Formed in 1905, the Rialto Fire Department now serves well over 100,000 people. The City of Rialto is seeking an experienced fire service professional to serve as its next Fire Chief. The Fire Chief is responsible for planning, directing, managing, and overseeing the activities and operations of the Fire Department including policy development, fiscal management, code enforcement, emergency medical services, fire safety, and fire suppression and prevention. The successful candidate will be a forward-thinking leader capable of improving efficiency and lowering costs. The selected candidate will be a confident and stable manager who treats employees with respect and promotes accountability. Any combination of education or experience providing the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary for satisfactory job performance is qualifying. A typical candidate will possess a bachelor’s degree in Fire Science, Public Administration, or a related field and ten (10) years of fire suppression and prevention experience, including three (3) years at a management level. The annual salary range for the Fire Chief position is $157,693 - $211,331; The range for a candidate with a relevant master’s degree increases by 7.5% to $169,520 - $227,181; Placement within this range is dependent on qualifications and experience. The City is currently evaluating the salary of the Fire Chief. The City also offers an attractive benefits package. If you are interested in this outstanding opportunity, please visit our website at www.bobmurrayassoc.com to apply online. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call Mr. Joel Bryden and Ms. Nina Jamsen at (916) 784-9080. Filing Deadline: May 9, 2022.
RIALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Accident#Seacor Power
KGO

SoCal man missing after boat found abandoned in Mexico with dog, belongings still on board

A man from Southern California is missing after his sailboat was found abandoned off the coast of Mexico with his belongings and dog still on board. Bill Austin of Marina Del Rey, described by family and friends as an experienced sailor and captain, spent the last few months in Mexico following a sailboat race. He was supposed to head home last week, but hasn't been heard from since Thursday.
MARINA DEL REY, CA
99.9 KTDY

2 Men Arrested as Facebook Argument Leads to Shooting in Opelousas

A man accused of shooting someone with bb shots from a shotgun in August 2020 has been arrested. Travis Finley of Eunice is behind bars on a $150,000.00 bond. According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Orchid Drive in the Opelousas area on August 24, 2020. Investigators say the victim shared a social media post in support of a law enforcement agency after an officer-involved shooting. Another suspect in the case, Daveon Finley of Lafayette, argued with the victim on social media about it and allegedly threatened to go to the victim's home to fight him.
OPELOUSAS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

3 shot and killed inside apartment in Gentilly, New Orleans police say

Three adults were shot and killed inside an apartment next to McDonogh 35 Senior High School in Gentilly, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities at 3 a.m. in the 4100 block of Encampment Street (map). Police found two men and a woman inside an apartment. They had all been shot, police said, and died at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WKRG News 5

Body found in water near NAS Pensacola, deputies say

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in water near Naval Air Station Pensacola. The body was found in the water south of the base. Deputies responded to the back gate near Blue Angel Parkway and Gulf Beach Highway, according to a spokeswoman with the Escambia […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy