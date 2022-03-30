ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, SC

Pickens Co. residents rebuild after tornadoes, prepare for future storms

By Asia Wilson
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nMiVP_0etiGZmX00

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Some families in Pickens County are still picking up the pieces, after a storm ravaged parts of the area last week. Now more rain is expected this week.

Some people who spoke with 7NEWS, said it still looks like a bomb went off in their neighborhood.

“It looked like a bomb went off, before they started cleaning up,” said Phil Rackley, Pickens County homeowner.

Rackley’s more than two acre property is still left with broken shingles, pieces of buildings, and valuables scattered everywhere.

“It done damaged all over the land, every bit of it. There’s stuff thrown up in those woods up there–probably take six months to go through and find it,” Rackley said.

Rackley’s two car garage was filled with prized possessions, like Mustang car parts from back in the 70’s. The garage flipped over.

“Mustang parts from all the way back in the 70s. Parts you can’t hardly find no more,” Rackley said. “It’s probably thousands and thousands worth of parts piled in there,” he said.

The worst part, he said, is that the damage was only about a foot away from where his grandson was, during the storm. The flipped garage is still close to the home.

“It’s just scary it didn’t hit it,” Rackley said. “It could’ve took that whole corner house out with him with it,” he said.

Rackley’s son Shane said his six-year-old son is staying somewhere else due to what’s left.

“I miss my son. He just turned six-years-old. “Like I was telling you earlier, this is just a hazard and I can’t have him here. He’s a curious little boy,” said Shane Rackley.

The storm also damaged seven of Rackley’s cars, and the roof to his home.

“It will have to be redone completely. All the shingles, half of them blown off,” Rackley said.

Rackley’s son is staying next door, and he said the storm messed up that home too.

It’s a similar story with others in that area. Pickens County Emergency Services said the American Red Cross is helping with temporary housing and some repairs.

“First, our main goal is to try to get people back on their feet as quickly as possible. The night of, we were worried about life safety issues. Now, we’re just worried about folks being able to get their lives back to normal, as much as we possibly can–help them to do that,” said Billy Gibson, Director of Emergency Services with Pickens County.

“The Red Cross currently has six open cases. The night of the storm, they helped several people with temporary housing. The six cases they have open, they’re still working through that,” Gibson said.

Gibson said groups have helped, and are still helping.

“They’ve already reached out to some faith-based organizations. We have our Southern Baptist Men’s Disasters teams that are available, also the Methodist Men’s Disaster team they were out there,” Gibson said.

Gibson said others may still have damage.

“I do not have the total numbers yet, of exactly how many households have damage, but the majority of those do have insurance, and that is one of the things that we’ve ask of the residents to find out–who are those that have resources available to help get them back on their feet, and of course try to provide assistance to them as much as possible, but especially those who may not have insurance,” Gibson said.

Rackley said the potential for future storms is a little concerning. He said after all the damage he has seen, he hopes things will get fixed, as soon as possible.

“I hope because ain’t nobody can answer for somebody else, and when I seen all of it, I don’t wish that on nobody. If I didn’t even like them, I wouldn’t even wish that on them. I just wouldn’t,” Rackley said. “It’s a horrible thing, because we’ve got people in this neighborhood that didn’t bother a soul and now all they can do is hang their head, they can’t do much,” he said.

Gibson said if anyone is still in need of help, you can contact the American Red Cross, or the county emergency management directly at 864-898-5945. You can also visit their website .

Gibson also said they’re still assessing and collecting data, to determine if the county is eligible for funding from FEMA or the State Emergency Management Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News

17K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow WSPA 7News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WLBT

7 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been seven confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi after storms rocked through the state on Tuesday. The seven are a confirmed EF-1 in the Goodman community of Holmes County, a confirmed EF-1 in Edwards, an EF-1 in western Ridgeland and another EF-1 in northern Clinton. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pickens County, SC
Pickens County, SC
Government
Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Emergency Management#Extreme Weather#Pickens Co#Sc#70
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Wreak Havoc Across Southern US

Severe storms pummeled the southern states overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, March 30 to March 31 after a tornado struck Arkansas and caused a path of destruction in some southern states. In spite of the issuance of several tornado warnings and watches, some communities in the Deep South were caught...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Independent

Texas tornado warning: Video shows Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight spawning multiple tornadoes left at least one person dead and 19 hospitalised. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Will Strike California for the Rest of the Week

This week, another classic springtime storm will sweep through the country, bringing with it a multi-day outbreak of severe thunderstorms with destructive winds, huge hail, and even tornadoes. During the first part of the week, the setup is conventional for spring, with a steep southern dive of the jet stream...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KEYT

From New York to Florida, severe storms, including isolated tornadoes, are possible Saturday

The same damaging storm system that rolled across the Southeast on Friday will continue this weekend, impacting over 50 million people along the East Coast. “We have potential wind damage and the possibility of very large hail all the way from upstate New York down along the East Coast to northern Florida,” said CNN Meteorologist Chad Myers. “The storms to the north will have more hail and the storms to the south will contain more wind. There is also the possibility that few of the strongest storms could produce a tornado or two.”
FLORIDA STATE
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy