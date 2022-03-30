ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Queens transit riders weigh in on MTA's bus route redesign

 3 days ago

A bus proposal removes about 33% of stops —...

CBS Pittsburgh

Waiting For The Bus: Port Authority’s Recent String Of Call Offs Has Riders Worried

By: Shelley Bortz PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tomorrow, the Gateway T station will be bustling with people, but the problem is, riders don’t know if it will be running. Right now, the Port Authority is on a “wait and see” approach as to how many drivers and operators will show up to work. That has some riders worried that when they make their way to their stops tomorrow, they might not get picked up. On a normal day, about 20 work hours are lost due to call-offs, but this past Saturday, that number spiked to 830. The call-offs came after a judge upheld the Port Authority’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
News 12

MTA appoints Richard Davey as new president of NYC Transit

The MTA announced that former Massachusetts Secretary of Transportation Richard Davey will be the next president of New York City Transit. As president, Davey will oversee the 54,000-person workforce as well as operations for New York City subways, buses and the Staten Island railway. The announcement was made Wednesday. Davey...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Morristown Minute

NJ Transit Seeking Public Input Redesigning Bus Network

NJT wants the community’s input on the initiative to redesign the local bus network for the Burlington-Camden-Gloucester area. NJ Transit will hold two virtual sessions for the public to provide input on the recently launched NewBus Burlington-Camden-Gloucester (BCG) initiative, a project to redesign the local intrastate bus network in the greater Burlington-Camden-Gloucester area for the first time in several decades.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

America’s Best Bus Stops Round 1: Public Art Meets Public Transit

This is the fourth and final first-round match-up in our contest to find America’s Best Bus Stop. In our first bout, a stop along Boston’s famous Columbus Avenue busway dominated the competition, while a regional bus station in Lewes, Del. pulled off a last-minute upset in contest two. Voting is still open for our third match-up between Juneau, Minneapolis, and Escondido, Calif.; click here to vote now, and don’t forget to scroll to the bottom to cast your vote for today’s competition.
TRAFFIC
PIX11

Crash involving MTA bus, FDNY fire truck injures 3 people: officials

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — An MTA bus collided with an FDNY fire truck in Queens, early Monday morning, injuring two passengers and the bus driver, officials said. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near 21st Street and 37th Avenue. Two passengers aboard the Q69 bus and the driver were taken to a hospital with injuries […]
QUEENS, NY

