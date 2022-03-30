Queens transit riders weigh in on MTA's bus route redesign

By: Shelley Bortz PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tomorrow, the Gateway T station will be bustling with people, but the problem is, riders don’t know if it will be running. Right now, the Port Authority is on a “wait and see” approach as to how many drivers and operators will show up to work. That has some riders worried that when they make their way to their stops tomorrow, they might not get picked up. On a normal day, about 20 work hours are lost due to call-offs, but this past Saturday, that number spiked to 830. The call-offs came after a judge upheld the Port Authority’s...

