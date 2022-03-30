Give Kids the World announces DIS Con 2022, will showcase best of Disney, ‘Aladdin’ reunion

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Get ready to celebrate all the magic of Disney.

Last week, Give Kids the World Village announced DIS Con 2022. The one-of-a-kind expo will celebrate all facets of Disney – Disney, Marvel and Pixar, as well as film, television, theme parks, music and memorabilia – and will run from Sept. 30 through Oct. 1 at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort.

Highlighting the event is a 30th anniversary reunion of the animated classic “Aladdin” featuring Linda Larkin, the voice of Princess Jasmine, and Jonathan Freeman, the voice of Jafar.

“Children with critical illnesses face countless appointments, treatments and hospital stays, and they are often told ‘no’ due to the limitations of their illness. Give Kids The World offers wish children and their families a week of ‘yes’ where they can forget their worries, experience joy, and spend priceless time together creating unforgettable memories,” Give Kids The World President and CEO Pamela Landwirth said in a news release. “We are grateful to our tremendous partners at Walt Disney World® and to the many sponsors, donors and participants who are making DIS Con possible for the benefit of the precious families we serve.”

In addition to the “Aladdin” reunion, the event will also host:

  • “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak
  • “Phineas & Ferb” panel with Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, Dan Povenmire, Dee Bradley Baker, Vincent Martella and Jaret Reddick
  • Walt Disney Imagineer Tony Baxter
  • Screenwriter, producer and director John August
  • “Bear in the Big Blue House” panel with Noel MacNeal, Vicki Eibner, Tyler Bunch, Peter Linz and James Kroupa
  • Tom Nabbe, the original Tom Sawyer at Disneyland
  • Show writer Brian Collins
  • American artist Shag
  • Special guest Mark Daniel, host of “Inside Disney Parks

An exclusive after hours party at an additional fee will take place at EPCOT on Oct. 1, the park’s 40th anniversary. The event is being sponsored by by Yogibo.

Convention passes start at $59.99 for a single day. Click here to purchase.

