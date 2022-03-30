ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte self-storage industry among highest sales in country

fox46.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to StorageCafe, Charlotte had $79.6...

www.fox46.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

These Are the Cheapest Places to Buy a Home in the U.S. Right Now

While I have zero intention of actually leaving New York City, I won't pretend the thought didn't cross my mind when I was slapped with a $1,200 rent increase earlier this year. I'm not an outlier, either. In fact, NYC has seen its highest rent increases in over a decade in recent months.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
Daily Mail

Professional South American burglary gang is filmed EMPTYING luxury California homes after carrying out similar raids across East Coast, Indiana and Texas before flying home

Gangs of South American 'crime tourists' are being blamed for at least two home burglaries in California this week - as well as similar raids across the country in recent months, including sprees in Indiana, Texas, New York, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The criminals target wealthy neighborhoods...
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Hottest Luxury Home Market in America

The frenzy of activity in the U.S. housing market has gone on for two years. And based on January data, this will likely not end any time soon. The median home price in America has been climbing and now sits at a record $350,000. The figure could move closer to $400,000 by year’s end.  Partly […]
KAHULUI, HI
travelnoire.com

Here's The Best & Worst States For Black Women

Unfortunately, not every state is made equal when it comes to Black women thriving. There are a lot of factors to consider before relocating to a new state. We think about economic opportunities, access to great education if they have children, is it safe and a great place to find community? The list goes on.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Unc#Storagecafe
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Among the ‘Daddest’ Dad States in the Country

Finally the list you’ve all been waiting for: Where does North Carolina rank among the “Daddest” dad states in the country? Well lucky for you, we found it. Our friends over at Zippia.com put some good thought into figuring out what makes a state the most Dad. They put together an actually quite impressive list based on the following Dad factors:
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Economy
WBTV

Do you know your state’s signature drink? Find out North Carolina’s here

Do you know your state's signature drink? Find out North Carolina's here. Every U.S. state has something it's proud of—and that's especially true of its signature drinks. These are drinks that locals love and ones tourists love to seek out. You know the ones we’re talking about. Can you imagine a trip to California without a glass of Napa Valley red wine? Or breezing through Seattle without a piping-hot cup of coffee? Sometimes it’s the signature drink that helps to solidify a destination’s character.
FOOD & DRINKS
WVNT-TV

Most common jobs in West Virginia 150 years ago

(Stacker) – With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the global economy, the current job market is a hot topic in the news cycle. But while the pandemic itself is, historically, something of an economic aberration, the U.S. economy that we know today has a long and storied history of expansions, recessions, and evolution.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy