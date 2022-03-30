ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 person critically hurt in Tuesday shooting on Troost Avenue

By Steve Kaut
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
One person suffered life-threatening wounds Tuesday night in a KCMO shooting.

Police said it happened just before 9 p.m. at East 31st Street and Troost Avenue.

No word on what led to the shooting.

Detectives were in the area looking for anyone with information about the crime.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 0

Public Safety
