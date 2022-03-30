ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

The Netflix password sharing crackdown could have a big impact in the US, data shows

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago

There’s apparently a significant amount of Netflix password sharing that’s happening in the streaming giant’s home market. That’s according to new data out from Leichtman Research Group, which found that around one-third of Netflix subscribers in the US share their login credentials with someone else. Some important numbers are needed, though, to put that 30 percent password-sharing estimate into context.

Netflix, at this point, has penetrated almost 70 percent of broadband homes in the US. Across the US and Canada, the streamer boasts around 74 million subscribers. However, subscriber growth is starting to level off, which isn’t great news for the $18 billion annual budget that funds the streamer’s original content. One possible solution? The streamer could always go after freeloaders, for a start.

If you’re one of them, we’re still a long way from you needing to worry. Even though tons of people are already doing that anyway.

Does Netflix allow password-sharing?

Before we get into that, however, let’s note a couple of important points. Netflix has tiered pricing plans that allow for either two or four simultaneous Netflix streams, depending on which plan you pay for. That implies the allowance of password-sharing among at least some Netflix users.

However, Netflix’s terms of service are also explicit. “The Netflix service and any content accessed through our service are for your personal and non-commercial use only,” the terms state, “and may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.”

In an announcement on Wednesday, March 16, Netflix announced that it’s going to start prompting some password-sharers who don’t live in the physical household of the main account holder to start paying up. The practice, among other things, impacts “our ability to invest in great new TV and films” for subscribers. That’s according to Netflix director of product innovation Chengyi Long in a company news release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Re9tN_0etiEcPQ00
A TV screen is shown displaying Netflix, with a bowl of popcorn in the foreground. Image source: JorgeEduardo/Adobe

“Be careful Netflix … you aren’t essential”

Even though this Netflix password-sharing crackdown is only starting in three Latin American countries for now (Chile, Peru, and Costa Rica), that hasn’t stopped US subscribers from expressing outrage. The thinking being that this is but the first step toward a more comprehensive targeting of freeloaders closer to home.

“Be careful @netflix,” one Twitter user warned. “Increased monthly rates followed by a crackdown on password sharing? Like you, but you aren’t essential. Listen to some real people instead of the echo chamber of your boardroom.”

As that example shows, the tricky thing here for Netflix is that customers don’t look at announcements like these in a vacuum. Meaning, people will start to consider this alongside a favorite show getting canceled. Also alongside the reality of prices going up, and the ongoing calculus of perceived value. Alex Parrella, a 33-year-old subscriber in Massachusetts, told Time magazine that last part is exactly what he’s starting to wonder about.

“If (prices) keep creeping up, I’m not sure it’s going to be worth it for me,” he said.

What’s coming

As part of the aforementioned password-related news, these are the two new features Netflix says it’s launching. And, again, these features are launching only in a few specific countries. Not, for now, in the US.

  • Add an Extra Member: Subscribers on Netflix’s Standard and Premium plans will be able to add sub accounts for up to two people they don’t live with. Each of those accounts can have their own profile. Plus their own personalized recommendations, login and password. And, Netflix’s announcement continues, “at a lower price: 2,380 CLP in Chile, 2.99 USD in Costa Rica, and 7.9 PEN in Peru.”
  • Transfer Profile to a New Account: Again, per Netflix, subscribers on the streaming platform’s Basic, Standard, and Premium plans can enable people who share their account to transfer profile information either to a new account. Or to an Extra Member sub account. Doing so can also keep the account’s viewing history, My List, and personalized recommendations.

More Netflix coverage: For more Netflix news, check out our coverage of the latest new Netflix movies and series to watch.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This brutal new Netflix suspense movie is leaving viewers in tears

2022 is going to be a huge year for Netflix original movies, with big titles coming soon including Ana de Armas’ much-anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde. As well as Knives Out 2, The Gray Man, plus huge recent releases like Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project. Another big Netflix original film in recent weeks has been Against the Ice, starring Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in a story that’s leaving some viewers emotionally devastated at the heroism and courage displayed herein.
MOVIES
BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This is the new Netflix crime series everyone will be talking about

Not everyone was blown away by Karin Slaughter’s 2019 novel Pieces of Her, with some of the novelist’s fans taking to Amazon’s review section to lament that this one seemed a bit more plodding or by-the-numbers than some of her other works. Be that as it may, though, there’s some gorgeous prose to be found in this story, which also easily lent itself to a TV adaptation. One that, in fact, just hit Netflix on Friday, March 4, with Toni Collette in the role of the mother who’s central to the narrative (Laura Oliver).
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
BGR.com

The Netflix series that people are streaming right now more than all others

Based on the newly released global Top 10 charts that Netflix released on Tuesday, you’d be forgiven for thinking the platform is largely a TV streaming service with some movies included as a bit of an add-on. That’s because people spend an order of magnitude more time streaming Netflix series, as well as shows acquired from third parties, than they do Netflix’s original movies.
TV SERIES
IFLScience

If Someone Sends You This On Facebook Messenger, Don't Click The Link

A phishing scam is doing the rounds on Facebook Messenger – and it uses just four words to trick people into sharing their details. The scam is spread from compromised accounts of friends and family and has an innocuous message: “look what I found.” It is followed not by a cute picture of a raccoon in a party hat, but by a link.
INTERNET
CinemaBlend

After CBS' Bull, Another Pair Of Network TV Shows Have Been Cancelled

Up until just recently,, the TV cancellation gods had been fairly calm and unassuming so far in 2022. While there have been a couple of popular shows let go here and there, most have been from Netflix or outlets outside the broadcast TV scope, with CBS’ now-cancelled Bull being the biggest example on the major network front. That number has now tripled, however, with two more original scripted series getting the axe ahead of May’s mega-batch of season finales: Ordinary Joe and The Big Leap.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Subscribers#Leichtman Research Group
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
Distractify

Girlfriend Watches Boyfriend on His Phone for 10 Minutes Without Him Noticing in Viral TikTok

Matters of the heart are a tough thing to deal with, especially when you're dating someone you feel like you can't really trust or who has given you countless reasons not to trust them in the past. You stay up at all hours of the night wondering whether or not they are as devoted to you as you are to them. You wonder who they're hanging out with or what they're doing and if they're being honest with you about their feelings or you're getting played.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

Careful, these 2 popular groceries have been pulled from supermarket shelves

Companies recall products all the time, for reasons that range from after-the-fact safety issues discovered to problems that happened during the manufacturing process. When it comes to food recalls, though, there’s a particular urgency in communicating the issue to the public. Because people’s health and in extreme cases maybe even their lives are at stake.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
thedigitalfix.com

Netflix secret codes: how to access all the hidden movies and TV series

Babe, wake up. New Netflix secret codes just dropped. While you may consider yourself pretty skilled at browsing Netflix after 2 years of on and off lockdowns, chances are you haven’t even touched the sides of the extensive TV series and movies that the streaming service has to offer.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This new Netflix docuseries is positively shocking

Your next true-crime obsession has arrived on Netflix. Not only does the newly released docuseries Bad Vegan add a buzzy new title to this genre in the streamer’s library. But this is also another story with a grifter at its core — along the lines of The Tinder Swindler and Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

You need to watch Netflix’s dark new dystopian thriller

The Netflix original movie getting the most attention following its release on Friday, March 18, is arguably Windfall. This makes sense, given that this Hitchcockian thriller stars Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, and Jason Segel. However, this is also not to say it was the only feature-length film that Netflix released today. On the contrary, a new Swedish action-thriller starring Noomi Rapace called Black Crab has also just debuted on the streaming service, as well.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

The Roku Channel added 15 new free channels in one major region

There are plenty of ways to watch the best streaming shows and movies, but many people turn to Roku. Roku is best known for its standalone streaming players, but the company has also dominated the smart TV market in recent years. In 2020, Roku TVs accounted for 38% of smart TVs sold in the US. But Roku is more than just a device maker.
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One Setting I Recommend All iPhone Users Disable Immediately’

Let’s face it: not all of the settings on your iPhone are beneficial. But how do you, mere iPhone-using mortal, determine which to keep as is and which to disable for a better-working device? Simple. Ask an Apple expert their thoughts and sit back and absorb all of those solid tips. Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, is an Apple expert who says this is the one setting he recommends all iPhone users disable immediately.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

BGR.com

310K+
Followers
7K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy