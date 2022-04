PORTSMOUTH — Dirt is being moved and bulldozers are on scene at the new location of Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers. The new business coming to Portsmouth along US 52 across for Speedway promises to bring quality service and help build the community. Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers is a franchise of 308 locations with its main headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. The business offers mechanical services and a 10-minute oil change where customers can remain in the vehicle.

PORTSMOUTH, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO