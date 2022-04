SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Pi Day Utah on this March 14!. After wet weather on Sunday, high pressure is in charge today will keep our weather quiet. We will also warm up nicely thanks to mostly sunny skies. Daytime highs will be close to seasonal averages in most locations. That will result in lower 50s along the Wasatch Front while Bryce Canyon makes a run at 50 coming in at 48, and St. George will be near 70 with a high of 68. Even the Wasatch Back will likely see highs in the low 40.

