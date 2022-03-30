ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Police: 3 Officers Hit by Gunfire During Chase

By Carolyn Thompson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Buffalo police officers were hit by gunfire Tuesday after a motorist fled a rush-hour traffic stop and led officers on a long chase through the city's streets, while shots fired from the vehicle blasted through windows of the pursuing patrol cars, authorities said. The wild chase ended at...

