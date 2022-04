All Elite Wrestling has signed quite a few former WWE stars since the company launched a few years ago, and you never know who might show up on AEW programming. Fightful Select reports that AEW has significant interest in Toni Storm, and it’s being said that several talents believe Storm will be joining the company sooner rather than later. There were numerous wrestlers in AEW who were pushing for the company to bring Toni Storm in.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO