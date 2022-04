University of Georgia sophomore sprinter Maxine Parker, an 11-time CSCAA All-American, has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Archive photo via Maxine Parker. University of Georgia sophomore Maxine Parker has entered her name into the NCAA transfer portal. An athlete’s name being in the portal allows them to talk to coaches at other programs about transferring, though it doesn’t mean that they have to transfer.

