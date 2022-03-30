ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild grab early lead, cruise over Flyers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYNM6_0etiCv9F00

Matt Dumba, Kirill Kaprizov, Jordan Greenway and Kevin Fiala scored one goal apiece, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 4-1 win over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night in St. Paul.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Frederick Gaudreau notched two assists apiece for Minnesota, which won its seventh game in a row.

Morgan Frost scored the Flyers’ lone goal. Philadelphia has lost four of its past five games.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 32 of 33 shots to win his second straight game since joining the Wild.

Flyers goaltender Martin Jones allowed four goals on 37 shots.

Minnesota opened the scoring with 5:31 remaining in the first period. Gaudreau flipped a pass to Matt Boldy, who then redirected the puck to Dumba for a one-timer that beat Jones on his glove side.

Less than two minutes later, the Wild increased their lead to 2-0 on Kaprizov’s power-play goal. Kaprizov scored goal No. 37 of the season and notched his 82nd point, putting him one shy of the franchise record set by Marian Gaborik during the 2007-08 campaign.

Minnesota made it 3-0 at 1:35 of the second period. Eriksson Ek was stopped on his initial shot, but Jones gave up a big rebound and Greenway took advantage by firing it into the back of the net for his eighth goal of the season.

Fiala gave the Wild a 4-0 advantage with 1:11 remaining in the second period. He scored on a sharp angle from the right side for his 23rd goal.

Philadelphia got on the scoreboard at 4:21 of the third period. Frost spotted a loose puck in front of the crease and punched it in for his third goal of the season and his first since Dec. 30.

Flyers rookie Noah Cates made his NHL debut in his home state and registered three shots on goal in 15 minutes of ice time. Cates grew up in Stillwater, Minn., and played collegiately at Minnesota-Duluth before signing an entry-level contract with Philadelphia.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Watch: Nicolas Deslauriers gets in bloody fight vs. Flyers

The Minnesota Wild traded for Nicolas Deslauriers in large part due to his reputation as an enforcer. After 10 fights with the Anaheim Ducks, Deslauriers got into his first fight in a Wild sweater on Tuesday night...and it was a beauty. Deslauriers got in a first-period scrap with Philadelphia Flyers...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings terminate longtime zamboni driver Al Sobotka

This is something completely out of left field. The Detroit Red Wings and longtime building manager and zamboni driver Al Sobotka have officially parted ways after 51 years as part of the organization. Sobotka was known not only for driving the zamboni and his role as the building manager of Joe Louis Arena but for swinging the famous octopus above his head.
NHL
markerzone.com

COYOTES' CLAYTON KELLER LEAVES ARENA ON STRETCHER AFTER TERRIBLE COLLISION WITH THE BOARDS (W/VIDEO)

Some very scary moments from Wednesday night's game between the Arizona Coyotes and San Jose Sharks. With just over five minutes to go in the third period, Yotes forward Clayton Keller lost his footing while chasing the puck and went into the end boards hard and in a very awkward way. Here's video of the fall into the boards. You can find full video of the fall and aftermath at the end of this article.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Bring Me The News

Kaprizov threatens franchise records, Wild dominate Flyers

The Minnesota Wild extended their winning streak to seven games on Tuesday night as they scored a dominant 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Wild came out aggressively in the first period, mounting several scoring chances against Flyers goaltender Martin Jones. After Nicolas Deslauriers fired up the crowd with his first fight in a Minnesota sweater, the Wild responded with goals from Matt Dumba and Kirill Kaprizov.
NHL
FOX Sports

Kaprizov, Wild to host the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (40-18-10, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Minnesota Wild (41-20-4, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov and Minnesota hit the ice against Pittsburgh. Kaprizov ranks eighth in the league with 82 points, scoring 37 goals and recording 45 assists. The Wild are 24-7-1 at home. Minnesota is...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Eriksson Ek
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Valeri Nichushkin
Person
Morgan Frost
Person
Jordan Greenway
markerzone.com

COYOTES UPDATE CLAYTON KELLER'S STATUS, SHARE INJURY DIAGNOSIS

Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller was involved in a dangerous incident during Wednesday night's game against the San Jose Sharks. Keller went to take the puck to the net when he loses his balance and crashes hard into the boards. Keller was stretchered off and taken to a local hospital...
NHL
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Nashville after Girgensons' 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (39-24-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Buffalo after Zemgus Girgensons scored two goals in the Sabres' 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets. The Sabres are 12-16-6 on their home ice. Buffalo averages only 3.2 penalties...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Grading the Flyers’ trade of Claude Giroux to the Panthers

As part of a busy trade deadline for the Florida Panthers, Claude Giroux was acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers. In exchange for Giroux, the Flyers received a 2024 first-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick and forward Owen Tippett, with the first-round pick being top-10 protected. The Panthers also received forwards Connor Bunnaman, German Rubstov and a 2024 fifth-round pick in the trade.
NHL
The Game Haus

The Pittsburgh Penguins Decimated the Detroit Red Wings

When the Pittsburgh Penguins suited up to face the Detroit Red Wings, nobody could’ve predicted what was about to happen. They had just lost two straight to the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers. As expected, fans were likely watching the game with a little apprehension. However, the Pittsburgh Penguins win turned into a thorough dismantling of the Red Wings.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times Leader

Second-period outburst powers WBS Penguins past Hartford, 5-1

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Penguins opened the day narrowly out of a playoff spot. A huge second period on Wednesday night vaulted them right back into one. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton shrugged off a slow start against Hartford to score four times in a span of 12:23...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Should the Flyers Blow it Up? New Penguins Lines

There is a certain pall over the Pittsburgh Penguins stretch run. The loss to the New York Rangers seems to have jarred folks a bit more than the usual loss, and I’ll get into that game a bit more later this morning before doing a pregame as the Penguins face Marc-Andre Fleury and the Minnesota Wild Thursday night at the Xcel Center. Around the league, should the Philadelphia Flyers nuke the roster and start over? Should the Edmonton Oilers keep Evander Kane at the expense of good young talent?
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Hockey
KTVZ

Fleury, Wild beat Flyers 4-1, extend win streak to 7 games

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 32 saves and won his second straight start for Minnesota, and the Wild extended their winning streak to seven games with a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Matt Dumba, Kirill Kaprizov, Jordan Greenway and Kevin Fiala scored for the Wild. Morgan Frost’s power-play goal in the third period ended Fleury’s shutout bid. The victory ended a streak of three consecutive overtime wins by the score of 3-2 for Minnesota. The Flyers lost their third straight.
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

48K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy