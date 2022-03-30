ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather to Watch: Icy mix possible for the Hudson Valley on Wednesday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen says there's the chance for a light mix on Wednesday.

Wednesday will see increasing clouds with spotty sprinkles or a very light mix possibly toward the early afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

Thursday's forecast calls for cloudy skies and showers for most of the day. Temperatures will be mild in the mid-60s and there is a possibility of a thunderstorm in the evening.

There will be occasional showers throughout Friday as temperatures reach into the mid-50s.

Mainly to partly cloudy skies are in Saturday's forecast with highs in the mid-50s ahead of cloudy skies and a chance of rain south with temps in the mid-50s.

NEXT: Midday spotty light sprinkles or a mix on Wednesday with just some slightly damp road conditions.. then warmer temps and rain Thursday into Thursday night. Some thunderstorms possible after dark.

BRANDING: WEATHER TO WATCH - for Light stuff Wed and Thursday rain showers.

FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH Increasing clouds with a spotty sprinkles or a very light mix possible towards the early afternoon. Fairly low impact with mainly damp road conditions. Temps will be above freezing. Highs around 44. Lows around 38.

THURSDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH -- Cloudy with showers most of the day, but there is the chance for some downpours and a thunderstorm at night. WARMER with Highs around 65. Lows around 50.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers. Highs around 55. Lows around 36.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy. Nice. Breezy. Highs around 54. Lows around 37.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain should stay South. Highs around 54. Lows around 38.

Comments / 0

ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Meteorologist#Thunderstorms#Storm Watch
