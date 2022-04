BELLEVUE, Wash. — What started as an armed robbery of a marijuana dispensary in Factoria turned into a police chase and fatal shooting Wednesday. All three suspects were "accounted for" by 2 p.m., according to Bellevue police. Two suspects were taken into custody and the third was shot and killed after a standoff and exchanging gunfire with police.

