Milwaukee Brewers, life during MLB lockout

By Brandon Cruz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee Brewers players are used to routine when it comes to...

The Spun

Padres, Pirates Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

We’re a week away from Opening Day, but MLB teams are still trying to add to their rosters, either via trades or late free agent signings. According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, the San Diego Padres have had discussions with the Pittsburgh Pirates about acquiring budding star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Adding the 27-year-old Reynolds would be a coup for a San Diego team that is aiming to be a World Series contender in 2022.
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees reliever is on track for Cubs’ Opening Day roster

Former New York Yankees reliever David Roberston has returned to Chicago Cubs spring training after going home to be with his wife, Erin, for the birth of their third child. The right-hander, who turns 37 on April 9, threw about 25 pitches to Hermosillo and minor league outfielder Cole Roederer on Tuesday.
KEYT

Dodgers acquire Kimbrel, send Pollock to White Sox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heaur and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games. The right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011. Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers.
WILX-TV

Former Tigers Pitcher Signs With Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Former Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers pitcher José Ureña has signed a $1.25 million, one-year league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. The 30-year-old Ureña went 4-8 with a 5.81 ERA for the Tigers last season in 26 appearances, including 18 starts. The right-hander had 67 strikeouts and 42 walks in 100 2/3 innings. He owns a 36-54 career record with a 4.77 ERA and 473 strikeouts and 250 walks in 697 2/3 innings. Ureña pitched for the Marlins from 2015-20. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Centre Daily

MLB Season Preview 2022: New Rules, Expanded Playoffs, and More

After all that—a 13-week player lockout, uncertainty about Major League Baseball’s economic structure, and canceled-then-reinstated games—the 2022 MLB season will start on April 7. The collective bargaining agreement the league and its players union reached in early March will change the sport in ways big and small....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers NFTs; fans can collect Yelich, Adames, Suter, more

MILWAUKEE - Candy Digital, in partnership with MLB and MLB Players, Inc., announced on Thursday, March 31 the launch of the 2022 MLB ICONS Leadoff Series NFTs that will bring Milwaukee fans even closer to their favorite Brewers players. For the first time ever, fans can collect NFTs of Christian...
Central Illinois Proud

Brewers sign RHP José Ureña to $1.25M, 1-year contract

MILWAUKEE (AP)Former Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers pitcher Jose Urena has signed a $1.25 million, one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. The NL Central champion Brewers announced the signing Tuesday as a minor league contract and immediately selected him to the major league roster. He can earn $1.55 million based...
dodgerblue.com

Federal Judge Rules Minor Leaguers Should Be Classified As MLB Employees

Major League Baseball has long worked to avoid paying Minor League players fair wages, but their ability to do that could soon be coming to an end. Because Minor Leaguers are not protected within the Players Association (MLBPA) and there is no MiLB union, MLB has had plenty of flexibility in setting their pay and benefits, which clubs have exploited.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers City Connect Jersey Available In MLB The Show 22

City Connect jerseys made their debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers and select teams during the 2021 regular season, and not only are they returning on the field this year, but they are also being featured in MLB The Show 22. For the 2022 season, seven new teams are joining...
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brewers pitchers Burnes, Houser enjoy special offseason

PHOENIX - The MLB offseason was busy – and special to a number of Milwaukee Brewers players. At American Family Fields of Phoenix, a couple of lockers down the row, pitcher Josh Hader celebrated his teammates' life-changing offseasons. "That’s awesome. That’s what life is. It’s what it’s about," Hader...
