Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed legislation into law blocking classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity, a measure that the bill’s opponents and LGBT+ advocates have warned will marginalise already-vulnerable LGBT+ students and their families while chilling classroom speech.During a ceremony surrounded by schoolchildren and administration officials, the governor said the bill will ensure that “parents can send their kids to school to get an education, not an indoctrination.”The “Parental Rights in Education” bill – named “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” by its opponents – prohibits “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels...

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO