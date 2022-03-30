ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Rumours ATLs concert in Atlanta, GA Jun 17, 2022 – presale password

tmpresale.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWiseGuys has the Rumours ATL pre-sale password!! While this limited time pre-sale offer exists, you’ll have the chance to buy tickets for Rumours ATL before anyone...

www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Jermaine Dupri And Dallas Austin To Headline Inaugural R&B Soul Picnic Festival In Atlanta

Click here to read the full article. “After the party, it’s the Waffle House/If you ever been here, you know what I’m talkin’ about…” Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Atlanta where the first-ever R&B Soul Picnic Festival will be held this weekend (April 2–3). The Promenade in Piedmont Park will host the inaugural healing experience during GRAMMY weekend as a means to celebrate R&B and promote mental health awareness. The two-day festival will be headlined by Jermaine Dupri and Dallas Austin alongside a host of prominent DJs including DJ Baby Yu (Jeezy’s Official DJ), DJ Trauma (Dave Chapelle’s Official DJ), DJ...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Jazz Fest full lineup announced | Here are the details

ATLANTA — Mayor Andre Dickens announced the lineup Thursday evening for Atlanta's 2022 Jazz Fest. The free festival includes three days of show-stopping performances with distinguished musicians and innovative emerging artists. The 45th annual Jazz Fest is set to take place in Piedmont Park over Memorial Day weekend. "I'm...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy