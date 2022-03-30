Rumours ATLs concert in Atlanta, GA Jun 17, 2022 – presale password

Click here to read the full article. “After the party, it’s the Waffle House/If you ever been here, you know what I’m talkin’ about…” Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Atlanta where the first-ever R&B Soul Picnic Festival will be held this weekend (April 2–3). The Promenade in Piedmont Park will host the inaugural healing experience during GRAMMY weekend as a means to celebrate R&B and promote mental health awareness. The two-day festival will be headlined by Jermaine Dupri and Dallas Austin alongside a host of prominent DJs including DJ Baby Yu (Jeezy’s Official DJ), DJ Trauma (Dave Chapelle’s Official DJ), DJ...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO