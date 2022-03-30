ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoso – A Tribute to Led Zeppelin at House of Blues Cleveland in Cleveland Sep 03, 2022 – presale password

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest Zoso – A Tribute to Led Zeppelin pre-sale password is now on our site: Everyone with this presale code will have an opportunity to order...

Rolling Stone

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott on New LP, Upcoming Motley Crue Tour, and Why They’ll Never Retire

Click here to read the full article. In the spring of 2020, Def Leppard made plans to gather at Joe Elliott’s house in Ireland to record a handful of tunes before starting rehearsals for their stadium tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett. They knew they wouldn’t have nearly enough time to finish an album, but they wanted to start the process and hopefully resume it once the tour wrapped for the year. They planned on coming together in late March, just as the pandemic was shutting down global travel along with the entire live music industry. “They weren’t allowed...
Ohio Entertainment
Ultimate Classic Rock

Elton John Announces Final North American Arena Tour Dates

Elton John has announced the final North American dates of his Yellow Brick Road Farewell Tour. 11 new shows have been added to the legendary artist's schedule, beginning on July 24 in East Rutherford, N.J. The third performance at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles also has been slated for Nov. 17. (John will also perform at the venue on Nov. 19 and 20.)
The Independent

Paul McCartney: Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was a rock and roll hero

Sir Paul McCartney has paid tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins saying he was a “true Rock and Roll hero”.Fifty-year-old Hawkins was on the South American leg of the band’s world tour when his sudden death was announced at the weekend, after he had taken ill at his hotel in northern Bogota.Hawkins had played in the Foos with former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl on vocals for more than two decades, alongside Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.Sir Paul wrote, alongside a picture of himself and Hawkins, on Instagram: “Taylor’s sudden death came as a shock to...
The Gaslight Anthem end hiatus, announce UK, Europe and US tours

The Gaslight Anthem have officially called time on their hiatus, and announced their first tour dates in four years. The New Jersey band's return was teased with recent social media posts from frontman Brian Fallon, who wrote “I am very pleased to announce to you all that The Gaslight Anthem is returning to full time status as a band. We’re also beginning to write new songs for what will be our sixth LP. We’re looking forward to the future and seeing you all again. We want to thank you for staying with us.”
Chris Jericho Explains Why Fozzy Will Never Be a Political Band

Some bands choose to use their platforms to spread certain political and social messages, whereas others prefer to just make feel-good rock 'n' roll. Chris Jericho declared that Fozzy will never be the former, and explained why in an interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez. "You have the wrong...
Joe Elliott: Calling Def Leppard Hair Metal is ‘Lazy Journalism’

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott has expressed frustration with those writers who label his band hair metal. “I’ve given people plenty of opportunities to see beyond that [label],” the frontman explained during a conversation with Rolling Stone. “And I don’t have a problem with bands being that if that’s what they want to be. I have a problem with people that can’t see beyond the fact that although the Sunset Strip was alight in 1985, 1986, 1987, we were in fuckin’ Windmill Lane [Recording Studios] and Holland making Hysteria. We were so far removed from all that stuff. I’m not saying we don’t fuckin’ have hair, but fuckin’ Paul Weller’s got hair! So does Robert Plant, lots of hair! It doesn’t make them hair metal or hair pop. To me, it’s lazy journalism. It’s just lazy.”
