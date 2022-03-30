Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes at Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park Jul 02, 2022 – presale code

A few years ago, I started my radio career in Paducah, Kentucky. I lived pretty much in the middle of nowhere and one night I was randomly eating dinner at a Texas Roadhouse. I was sitting at the bar and I started having a conversation with an older couple, I told them that I was from Wall Township, New Jersey. Of course, they had no idea where that was but when I mentioned Asbury Park, the first thing they said was, "Have you ever been to the Stone Pony?!" They were amazed that I grew up minutes from the legendary concert venue. Even people in the middle of nowhere Kentucky know what The Stone Pony is...

ASBURY PARK, NJ ・ 16 DAYS AGO