7NewsDC — Talk about an impressive resume. Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds has produced and written more than 100 top 10 hits, won 12 Grammy awards, and holds the record as the only producer to win ‘Producer of the year’ four times. Now the legendary hitmaker is back on the road -- and you can catch him April 23rd and 24th at MGM National Harbor.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO